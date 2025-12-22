BRP Emilio Jacinto conducts patrols, test fires 76mm gun off Zambales

READY, AIM, FIRE. The Philippine Navy’s offshore patrol vessel BRP Emilio Jacinto (PS-35) is seen here preparing to test fire its 76mm Oto Melara gun off the waters of Los Frailes Island, Zambales, on Dec. 18, 2025. Firing of the weapon took place as the ship was conducting a maritime patrol off Los Frailes Island, Zambales. (Photo courtesy of the Northern Luzon Naval Command)

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine Navy (PN) announced that one of its offshore patrol vessels, BRP Emilio Jacinto (PS-35), conducted a maritime patrol off Los Frailes Island, Zambales, where it also successfully test-fired its 76mm main gun on Dec. 18.

BRP Emilio Jacinto is assigned to the PN’s Northern Luzon Naval Command (NLNC) based in Naval Station Ernesto Ogbinar, Poro Point, San Fernando City, La Union.

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“During the patrol, PS-35 maintained heightened maritime domain awareness while monitoring vessel movements and engaging in presence operations in key sea lanes, particularly in areas vulnerable to transnational maritime threats,” the PN said in a statement Sunday night.

It added that the test firing of the ship’s 76mm Oto Melara main gun was to ensure operability, accuracy, and effective operation of the weapon and “amplify the operator’s skill proficiency.”

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The PN added that all NLNC and its assets will continue to monitor the area and ensure the safety of Filipino fisherfolk within the West Philippine Sea.

In a related development, the Western Naval Command, based in Naval Station Carlito Cunanan, Barangay Macarascas, Puerto Princesa City, Palawan, conducted an arrival and welcoming ceremony for the outgoing security personnel from Lawak and Patag Islands in the Kalayaan Island Group following their safe arrival at WNC headquarters last Dec. 17.

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“The activity marked the successful completion of the rotation and resupply (RORE) mission and recognized the dedicated service of personnel deployed in forward areas,” it added. (PNA)

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