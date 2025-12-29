Camella recognized as the Best Mid Range Housing Developer at the DOT Property Southeast Asia Awards 2025

Camella, the flagship housing brand of Vista Land, the Philippines’ leading integrated property developer, was named the Best Mid-Range Housing Developer at the recent DOT Property Southeast Asia Awards 2025, one of the most respected recognitions in real estate.

Camella is the flagship brand of the Philippines’ largest integrated property developer, Vista Land, providing over 600,000 homes in beautifully designed themed communities across 49 provinces and 147 key cities and municipalities.

The program brought together projects, developers, and industry leaders across the region to celebrate excellence in design, innovation, sustainability, and community impact.

Organized by DOT Property, an international property portal, the Southeast Asia Awards 2025 was a benchmark for outstanding performance in the built environment. Winners were selected through an evaluation process that honors those who demonstrate strength in planning, construction, market leadership, and long-term wealth creation.

Vista Land officers led by Chief Operating Officer Mary Lee S. Sadiasa and Camella Group Heads, Engr. Ric A. Pallesco and Ailene Sarmiento, graced the DOT Property Southeast Asia Awards 2025 in Thailand.

Accepting the award were Vista Land Chief Operating Officer, Mary Lee S. Sadiasa, and Camella Group Heads, Engr. Ric A. Pallesco and Ailene R. Sarmiento. In his speech, Engr. Pallesco underscored, “For nearly 50 years, the Philippines’ largest homebuilder has built a legacy of lasting value by turning the lifelong dream of homeownership into tangible realities for Filipinos. Across the archipelago, our forever homes are designed for multigenerational living, carrying forward the stability, security, and the stories of families prospering through every season in life.”

The most trusted and preferred housing name in the country

Established in 1977, no name in real estate commands the same recognition as Camella. With operations in 49 provinces and 147 cities and municipalities, it is the most geographically diverse residential developer in the country.

The strength of Camella lies in its understanding of the culture that defines Filipino communities. For many kababayans—especially Overseas Filipinos—a forever home symbolizes stability, security, and a story shared through the years. Guided by these sentiments, Camella has built its developments on principles that uphold these ideals, reinforced by its core values of innovation and progress.

Camella has maintained operations in 49 provinces and 147 cities and municipalities, making it the most geographically diverse residential developer in the country.

Central to its vision is the belief that every forever home should foster family-centric living. Each community is planned to nurture relationships, provide secure environments, and create spaces where milestones are celebrated and successes shared. For Camella, a house is not simply an economic investment; it is an enduring expression of the hard work and hopes of every Filipino.

Each development, conceived in Spanish Mediterranean architecture, is envisioned as a self-sustaining ecosystem integrating house-and-lot properties with essential facilities, educational institutions, business districts, and commercial centers. This approach builds cohesion among residents, reflecting the deeply rooted collectivism in Filipino society. Clubhouses, swimming pools, landscaped gardens, and recreational areas enrich residents’ living experiences, while gated entrances, perimeter fencing, and round-the-clock security systems ensure their peace of mind.

For Camella, a house is not simply an economic investment; it is an enduring expression of the hard work and hopes of every Filipino.

Camella strategically situates its developments near tourist destinations, growth centers, and infralink projects across the islands, where residents remain connected to opportunities while owning homes that appreciate and stimulate local economies. The Philippines’ largest homebuilder further strengthens this potential by offering commercial lots that empower homeowners and investors to be enterprising within their communities: bridging lifestyle and livelihood through income-generating opportunities close to home.

A home for generations

As modern life pulls the family in different directions, the value of a shared physical space where loved ones can connect has never been more profound. Camella is meeting the demand for multi-generational living with its Camella Prestige Home Series, crafted with flexibility in mind, offering generous layouts with multiple bedrooms, private retreats, and large gathering zones.

Vista Land’s flagship housing brand, Camella, was hailed as the Best Mid Range Housing Developer at the recent DOT Property Southeast Asia Awards 2025.

Camella also introduces innovative three-storey townvillas, Tiara and Chiara, ideal for pioneering professionals and expanding entrepreneurs requiring versatile spaces that integrate career and home life. For those dreaming of their forever homes from the ground up or diversifying their real estate portfolios, Camella provides lot-only offerings in premium locations nationwide.

The Philippines’ largest homebuilder

Camella is the flagship brand of the Philippines’ largest integrated property developer, Vista Land, providing over 600,000 homes in beautifully designed themed communities across 49 provinces and 147 key cities and municipalities.

The leading and preferred housing brand with a nationwide geographic reach, Camella builds thriving communities that embody innovation and progress with family and community life at its center, creating a legacy of value for generations to come.

To learn more about Camella developments nationwide, visit www.camella.com.ph and follow @CamellaOfficial for news and offerings.