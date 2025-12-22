Cardinal Tagle leads ‘Simbang Gabi’ at St. Peter’s Basilica in Vatican

‘SIMBANG GABI’ AT VATICAN. His Eminence Cardinal Luis Antonio Tagle presides over a Mass to mark the 7th day of Simbang Gabi at St. Peter’s Basilica in the Vatican on Sunday (Dec. 21, 2025). In his homily, Tagle reminded the faithful of the true meaning of Christmas. (Photo courtesy of Alona Cochon)

ROME – Cardinal Luis Antonio Tagle on Sunday led the Simbang Gabi at St. Peter’s Basilica in the Vatican, which reverberated in the hearts of thousands of faithful gathered in the center of Catholicism.

The enduring Filipino Christmas tradition is observed as a nine-day novena in joyful anticipation of Christmas.

The Simbang Gabi — also known as Misa de Gallo or Dawn Mass — continues to hold deep religious and cultural meaning, especially for overseas Filipinos who adapt the devotion to evening celebrations to accommodate work schedules.

READ: Tagle formally assumes role as Cardinal Bishop of Albano in Rome

Many Filipino faithful travelled from different parts of Italy and neighboring European countries to attend the Simbang Gabi in Vatican officiated by Cardinal Tagle, the Pro-Prefect of the Dicastery for Evangelization, reaffirming both faith and cultural identity for Filipinos living abroad.

Rooted in history, Simbang Gabi dates back to the late 16th century during the Spanish colonial era, when Spanish friars—drawing inspiration from early Christian practices in Spain and Mexico—introduced dawn Masses to the Philippines.

This year’s Simbang Gabi carried the theme “Pasko sa Jubileo 2025,” aligning the Filipino celebration with the Catholic Church’s Jubilee Year.

READ: Rediscover Simbang Gabi as journey of faith – Cardinal Tagle

Tagle was joined by the Philippine ambassador in Italy, Nathaniel Imperial; Ambassador to the Holy See, Myla Grace Macahilig; Filipino communities; religious sisters, priests, and other clergy from various dioceses.

In his homily, Cardinal Tagle reminded the faithful of the true meaning of Christmas.

“Ngayon kapaskuhan ano nga ba ang ating mga plano at paghahanda para sa nalalapit na pandating ng ating Panginoon, ito ba ay naayon sa plano ng Panginoon? (Now that Christmas is here, what are our plans and preparations for the imminent coming of our Lord? Is this in line with the Lord’s plan?),” he asked, drawing quiet reflection and emotional response from the congregation.

For many Filipinos, Simbang Gabi goes beyond religious observance—it is a celebration of community, hope, and shared identity.

Miracle Salvation Missionaries Community leader Blas Trinidad Jr. noted the unique atmosphere of Simbang Gabi, surrounding the devotion, describing it as both prayerful and festive, where faith and Filipino warmth naturally come together.

Across Italy, other churches also observed Simbang Gabi, a tradition introduced by Filipino Catholic communities in the early 2000s. (Alona Cochon/PNA)

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