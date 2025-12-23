11th Asia-Pacific Space Generation Workshop convene at Indiana Aerospace University

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu — The Philippines underscored its expanding role in regional space education and international collaboration as Indiana Aerospace University hosted the 11th Asia-Pacific Space Generation Workshop (AP-SGW) 2025 on November 15–16, 2025.

The workshop reinforced the Philippines’ commitment to nurturing local talent and aligning national space initiatives with regional and international frameworks.

Held at the Aerospacers’ Hall, the two-day workshop carried the theme “Empowering the Asia-Pacific Region through Space Ecosystems” and brought together young professionals, students, and emerging leaders from across the Asia-Pacific region. The event served as a platform for dialogue on shared challenges and opportunities in space development, with an emphasis on innovation, sustainability, and cross-border cooperation.

Delegates from Sri Lanka, Myanmar, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Laos, South Korea, Japan, India, Bangladesh, Australia, and the Philippines actively participated in intensive working group discussions. These sessions focused on how space technologies and space-enabled services, particularly Earth observation, satellite data analytics, and downstream applications can support sustainable development goals, environmental protection, disaster resilience, and inclusive economic growth.

The workshop was chaired by the Space Generation Advisory Council and hosted by Indiana Aerospace University, with contributions from experts and representatives of the Philippine Space Agency, the Council of Philippine Space Practitioners (COPHIL), Saab, the European Space Agency, the United Nations, and the Provincial Government of Cebu. COPHIL’s participation highlighted the growing role of Filipino space practitioners in transforming satellite data into actionable solutions, drawing from its leadership in initiatives such as the EU–Copernicus Youth Challenge, where young innovators are guided in using Earth observation data to address climate resilience, environmental monitoring, and sustainable development challenges. Their collective guidance enriched discussions on policy development, industry collaboration, innovation pathways, and the critical role of youth in shaping the future of space activities in the Asia-Pacific region.

Throughout the workshop, participants engaged in collaborative problem-solving exercises and policy-oriented discussions, reflecting the increasing importance of youth-driven perspectives in shaping the future of the global space ecosystem. The sessions also reinforced the Philippines’ commitment to nurturing local talent and aligning national space initiatives with regional and international frameworks.

As the 11th AP-SGW concluded, participants forged new professional connections and strengthened regional partnerships, reaffirming a shared commitment to advancing space awareness and cooperation. The successful hosting of the workshop further positioned the Philippines and Cebu in particular as an emerging hub for aerospace education, youth engagement, and international space collaboration in the Asia-Pacific region.