‘Not a ghost project’: Detained DPWH execs insist as court weighs motion

Eight Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) officials appear before the Regional Trial Court Branch 27 in Lapu-Lapu City, Cebu, on Friday, December 19, over an alleged ghost project, | CDN Digital photo / Lyle Andales

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Seven of eight Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) execs currently detained at the Lapu-Lapu City Jail have denied ghost project allegations, with their their defense pointing out that the “ghost project” at the center of the charges exists and was completed.

In a statement, counsel said warrants of arrest against the engineers were issued by the Regional Trial Court Branch 27 in Lapu-Lapu City, Cebu, after the case was referred from the Regional Trial Court in Malita, Davao Occidental.

READ: Sarah Discaya, 8 DPWH engineers placed in Lapu-Lapu City Jail

The lawyers noted that their clients had voluntarily surrendered to the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) days before the warrants were served and were later placed under arrest pursuant to the court order.

“Not a ghost project”

The legal team categorically denied claims that the DPWH concrete revetment project in Barangay Culaman, Jose Abad Santos, Davao Occidental, was a so-called “ghost project.”

According to the lawyers, the structure is physically existing, operational, and serving its intended purpose.

They argued that the project’s completion reflected the engineers’ performance of official duties in accordance with their mandate.

The lawyers further said their clients were being unfairly drawn into the case, describing them as “collateral damage” amid broader corruption issues, while maintaining that the engineers violated no laws.

READ: Another ghost project: Former DPWH chief Bonoan probed anew

Motions filed, court action awaited

In a separate interview, Attorney Frank Dinsay, one of the defense lawyers, confirmed that several motions have already been filed before the court, but declined to specify their nature, citing the need to avoid preempting judicial action.

Dinsay said the defense is also looking into detention arrangements to ensure the safety and security of the accused while in custody.

He noted that while the Supreme Court has issued guidelines on jurisdiction through the Office of the Court Administrator (OCA) circulars, the defense is leaving the matter of venue to the discretion of the courts.

Meanwhile, Attorney Paul Tristan Sato said his clients experienced anxiety during their transfer to Cebu after airlines limited passenger numbers per flight, noting that they would have preferred to travel together for safety and support.

According to Sato, the court awaits the Ombudsman’s comment on the motions filed. Afterward, it will decide whether to resolve the motions or proceed to an arraignment and pre-trial.

He said if an arraignment is set, the charges will be formally read to the accused in open court.

Sato reiterated his position that the alleged offense occurred in Davao Occidental and said that the defense believes the case should be heard there, given the presence of designated graft courts in the Davao region.

“We believe that since the alleged crime [was] committed in Malita, Davao Occidental, we think that the proper venue should be in Malita, Davao Occidental. Now, as far as the graft court is concerned, since there are Supreme Court circulars that mandate cases involving flood-control issues, they mandated that they should be filed in the graft court. Since there is a graft court in Davao City, we believe that it should be tried there,” he said.

However, both Sato and Dinsay declined to confirm whether a motion to transfer venue has been filed.

Health conditions of the detainees

Regarding the detention, counsel said they are exploring options that would ensure the safety and security of their clients. Some of the clients were anxious after being transported to Cebu on separate flights due to airline limitations.

The lawyers disclosed that several of the detained engineers are senior citizens. At least one had undergone medical evaluation due to elevated blood pressure prior to jail commitment.

They also acknowledged the emotional strain on the accused, particularly with the possibility of spending the Christmas and New Year holidays in detention. The counsel noted that their families are looking into arrangements to be able to visit them in Cebu.

Presumption of innocence stressed

Furthermore, the lawyers urged the public to withhold judgment, emphasizing the constitutional presumption of innocence.

The eight DPWH engineers, along with Cezarah “Sarah” Discaya, remain detained at the Lapu-Lapu City Jail, facing charges of malversation of public funds and violation of the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act, as court proceedings continue.

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