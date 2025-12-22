STP files graft, plunder cases vs Recto, Ledesma over P60-B transfer

Executive Secretary Ralph Recto (File photo from Department of Finance)

MANILA, Philippines — Several “Save the Philippines Coalition” members filed a number of charges, including graft, plunder, and malversation, against Executive Secretary Ralph Recto and former Philippine Health Insurance Corp. (PhilHealth) President Emmanuel Ledesma Jr.

The cases filed concern the “illegal” transfer of P60-billion Philhealth reserve excess funds to the national treasury.

The 15-page complaint filed before the Office of the Ombudsman on Monday sought Recto and Ledesma’s dismissal from service for allegedly committing technical malversation under Article 220 of the Revised Penal Code, and for reportedly violating Republic Act No. 3019 or the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act and RA 7080 or the Anti-Plunder Law, as well as for alleged grave misconduct under RA 6713.

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The complainants were identified as Irene Caballes, Elmer Jugalbot, Gerlyn Ogong, Emerita Pecson, Susan Villar, Mussolini Lidasan, Jose Olivar and Jaime Miralles.

They cited a provision of RA 7875, which states that whenever PhilHealth’s actual reserves exceed the required ceiling at the end of the corporation’s fiscal year, the “program’s benefits shall be increased or member contributions decreased prospectively in order to adjust expenditures or revenues to meet the required ceiling for reserve funds.”

They also pointed to Section 11 of RA 11223, indicating that “no portion of the reserve fund or income thereof shall accrue to the general fund of the National Government or to any of its agencies or instrumentalities, including government-owned or -controlled corporations (GOCCs).”

READ: SC rejects transfer of ‘excess’ PhilHealth funds to nat’l treasury

Both Recto and Ledesma, the complainants asserted, “intentionally transgressed these provisions of statutes for political patronage.”

They cited Recto, former finance secretary, for including the PhilHealth reserve funds in the GOCC excess funds despite several prohibitions in the law.

Ledesma, on the other hand, was allegedly accountable when he “acquiesced to the unlawful directive of respondent Recto, making them both guilty of technical malversation.”

“The injury caused to the Filipino people, by the illegal act of the respondents’ of causing the transfer of the Reserve Funds of PhilHealth to the National Treasury, for the Unprogrammed Appropriations of the 2024 GAA, is apparent,” the group observed.

“It risked the health care program of the entire nation,” it concluded.

In a December 3 ruling, the Supreme Court unanimously ordered the return of P60 billion in PhilHealth funds previously remitted to the national treasury. It also permanently prohibited the transfer of the remaining P29.9 billion fund of PhilHealth.

The decision penned by Associate Justice Amy Lazaro-Javier did not address the alleged criminal liability of Recto for technical malversation and/or plunder, since the consolidated petitions were only limited to determining grave abuse of discretion. /apl

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