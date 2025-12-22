Cebu City regulates firecracker sale, use over holiday season

Firecrackers may be sold only in a designated portion of Cebu City’s South Road Properties. | Contributed photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — To ensure public safety, the Cebu City government has issued an order regulating holiday use, display, and sale of firecrackers.9

The rules take effect from from December 18, 2025 until Jan. 1, 2026.

Vendors may only sell fireworks and firecrackers at the city’s Pond F, South Road Properties (SRP) under Executive Order no. 47 and in compliance with City Ordinance No. 2290.

“Nasugdan na didto, and I think it’s working. Kung gusto mo naay mapalit then didto ra gyud mo magpalit and if possible, didto lang mo magpabuto lang sad,” Cebu City Mayor Nestor Archival said on Monday, December 22.

(Selling has already started there, and I think it’s working. If you want to buy, only buy there, please, and if possible, set off the fireworks there as well.)

The city has imposed a “no permit, no selling” policy. Vendors must first secure permits from the city’s Business Permits and Licensing Office before being authorized to sell firecrackers.

READ: Cebu City barangays asked to submit proposed firecracker zones

Prohibited areas

The order also prohibits the use of firecrackers and other pyrotechnic devices in hospitals, clinics, and healthcare facilities; schools, day cares, and other learning institutions, as well as public parks, plazas, and marketplaces.

Pyrotechnics are also banned in residential areas within 50 meters of hospitals, schools, and churches.

READ: Cebu City police warns public on banned firecrackers, pyrotechnics

Safety measures

Authorized fireworks stalls must maintain a minimum distance of 6 meters from each other to reduce fire risk and ensure safe movement within selling areas.

All stalls must also display visible safety signages, including “No Smoking” notices as safety reminders for vendors and customers.

Moreover, each stall must keep at least one functional fire extinguisher readily available for immediate use in case of fire-related emergencies.

The order mandates vendors to keep water and sand at hand at all times in case of fire. Thee city government, meanwhile, will put a watwr tanker on standby in the area.

READ: Mandaue City still bans sale and use of firecrackers

Designated parking areas must be located at least 15 meters away from fireworks selling and display zones to prevent accidents involving vehicles and flammable materials.

The order forbids testing, lighting, or ignition of any firecrackers or fireworks within or near designated selling areas.

READ: DOH warns public vs. firecracker injuries, road crashes this holiday season

Disaster preparedness

Mayor Archival has also instructed barangay officials to activate their disaster preparedness teams in case of emergencies and injuries caused by firecracker use.

“Ako na silang gihatagan og instructions to beware and be active kay basig naay mga tao na within their area magpabuto, niya kuyaw kaayo sa sunog,” he said.

(I already gave them instructions to stay alert and be active because there might be people in their area setting off firecrackers, which is very dangerous and could cause a fire.)

Meanwhile, the city government reminded the public that violators of the order will face penalties, including confiscation of firecrackers and fines, depending on the offense and existing laws.

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