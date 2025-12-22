Rollback of fuel prices to happen before Christmas

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MANILA, Philippines — Fuel prices are set to be slashed this week, easing costs as Christmas travel peaks.

This is also a welcome holiday breather for motorists.

Starting 6 a.m. on Dec. 23, pump prices would be rolled back by P0.80 per liter for gasoline, P1.30 for diesel and P1.60 for kerosene.

READ: Fuel prices seen to roll back ahead of Christmas

This was according to Seaoil Philippines in an announcement Monday.

The rollback comes ahead of the Christmas rush, offering some relief to drivers and households as year-end trips and spending pick up.

READ: Fuel-saving tips: How to save on fuel costs

Last week, Jetti Petroleum president Leo Bellas said global oil prices had softened on oversupply concerns, with markets factoring in the possibility of a Russia-Ukraine ceasefire that could eventually restore disrupted Russian oil flows.

Bellas said refined fuel prices were further weighed down as refineries returned from maintenance turnarounds, easing tight supply conditions.

READ: Long weekend roadtrip? Take note of ‘BLOWBAG’

He likewise cited expectations of higher exports from China, following renewed crude import quotas and weaker global gasoline demand during the winter season as key drivers of the anticipated price decline. INQ

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