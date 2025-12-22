7 popular Christmas karaoke songs in the Philippines

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CEBU CITY, Philippines — Is it truly a Filipino Christmas without songs filling the air and voices singing together around a karaoke machine?

From classic Filipino carols to well-loved international hits, these Christmas songs consistently take center stage during karaoke sessions at holiday gatherings.

“Christmas in Our Hearts”

“Christmas in Our Hearts” by Jose Mari Chan is widely recognized as the unofficial anthem of the Filipino Christmas season. Released in 1990, the song is known for its nostalgic appeal, often associated with late-night caroling.

READ: Jose Mari Chan: Music has always been a gift to him from God

“Sana Ngayong Pasko”

Celebrating Christmas with a broken heart? Ariel Rivera’s “Sana Ngayong Pasko” has been the go-to yearning song for Filipinos since 1993. It is a sentimental ballad that expresses hope and longing for a loved one during Christmas.

“Pasko Na Sinta Ko”

Kung mawawala ka sa piling ko, sinta, paano ang Pasko? Sometimes, Christmas is not all about festive moods. “Pasko Na Sinta Ko” by Gary Valenciano is proof that the holidays can be filled with melancholy, especially if you are missing someone with whom you would love to share Christmas.

“Ang Pasko Ay Sumapit”

“Ang Pasko Ay Sumapit” is a traditional Filipino Christmas song composed by Vicente Rubi in the 1930s. It traces its roots to the Cebuano Pili-Kanipaan feast celebrated every December, where it was originally known as “Kasadya Ning Takna-a,” a Cebuano song written by lyricist Mariano Vestil.

“Kumukutikutitap”

One song sure to liven the mood is “Kumukutikutitap,” a Filipino song that describes the sparkling lights and festive decorations of the Christmas season. Its playful tune and simple lyrics make it a favorite for both children and adults during karaoke sessions.

“Last Christmas”

Alongside local favorites, foreign songs are also featured in karaoke playlists. “Last Christmas” by Wham!, first released in 1984, has long been a popular choice because of its memorable chorus.

“All I Want for Christmas Is You”

It’s time! Mariah Carey’s “All I Want for Christmas Is You” is a frequent pick because of its catchy tune. Released in 1994, the song has dominated not only yearly music charts but also karaoke queues every Christmas party.

READ: Mariah Carey’s ‘All I Want for Christmas Is You’ breaks Billboard record

In a country where even the quietest gatherings can easily turn into a holiday sing-along, these songs prove that no Filipino Christmas is complete without music and karaoke.

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