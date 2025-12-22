Cops link drunk driving to Cebu City motorcycle theft, Badian road death

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CEBU CITY, Philippines — Police in Cebu link drunk driving to two separate weekend incidents in Cebu City and Badian, southern Cebu, including motorcycle theft and a fatal road accident involving young riders.

Cebu City motorcycle theft

In Cebu City, police are still investigating the theft of a motorcycle after its owner, a 33-year-old man from Sitio Sta. Cruz, Barangay Mabolo, fell asleep along Gov. M. Cuenco Avenue in the early hours of Sunday, December 21, following a night of drinking.

Police said the victim had come from a club at around 2 a.m. He was driving home when he reportedly hit the center railings near a mall along the avenue.

Due to intoxication and fatigue, he lay on the sidewalk, where he fell asleep for about an hour. When he woke up at around 4 a.m., his motorcycle was gone.

READ: 350 road accidents recorded by DOH over Christmas holidays

The victim later went home and returned to the police station to report the incident at around 7:45 p.m. the same day.

In an interview with Police Master Sergeant Roy Bacus on Monday, December 22, he said that there is no suspect in custody yet.

Bacus noted that the victim sustained only minor injuries and admitted it was his first time drinking again after a long period, adding that exhaustion contributed to his falling asleep at the roadside.

Police are coordinating with barangay officials and security guards in the area and have requested CCTV footage from nearby establishments to determine whether the motorcycle was taken by a thief or temporarily moved by security personnel.

Badian crash kills teen passenger

Hours later, in Badian, southern Cebu, a 19-year-old female passenger died after the motorcycle she was riding skidded and crashed along a wet road in Barangay Banhigan at around 3:30 a.m.

Police said the motorcycle was being driven at a high speed by a 20-year-old male relative, despite rainy and slippery road conditions.

Initial investigation showed that both the driver and passenger had attended a drinking session earlier at a night market near Badian National High School.

READ: Badian road accident: ’Drunk’ driver crashes motorcycle, 2 hurt

The motorcycle reportedly lost traction, causing the passenger to be thrown off and hit an object along the roadside.

She was rushed to Badian District Hospital but was declared dead on arrival due to head injuries.

Police noted that neither the driver nor the passenger wore a helmet at the time.

The driver sustained injuries to his abdomen after being struck by the motorcycle’s handlebars. He was later brought to the hospital.

Badian Municipal Police Station later said he was not detained since the incident involved no other vehicle and was considered a self-accident due to driver error.

Authorities added that the victim’s family has so far expressed no intention to file charges, acknowledging the incident as an accident involving close relatives.

Police reiterate reminders on drunk driving

Police in Cebu said both incidents highlight the dangers of drunk driving.

Mabolo Police Station Commander Police Major Eric Gingoyon urged the public to avoid drinking and driving, especially during the Christmas season when parties are frequent. He warned that intoxicated individuals are vulnerable to accidents and theft.

Authorities also reiterated their appeal for motorists to avoid drinking before driving and to ensure safety measures such as wearing helmets and having sober companions when traveling late at night.

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