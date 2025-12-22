Cebu City to enforce “No segregation, No collection” policy in 2026

The Cebu City government is eyeing to enforce the “no segregation, no collection” policy in 2026. | File Photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City will begin enforcing the “no segregation, no collection” next year to curb the city’s long-standing garbage problem, Mayor Nestor Archival said.

In a press conference on Monday, December 22, the city mayor stressed the need for stricter rules on waste management and segregation.

However, he added, an extensive information campaign about the policy must be done before the formal implementation.

“We start with information dissemination and awareness from January 1 to 15 [2026], telling them that there is no collection if their waste is not segregated,” Archival said.

A “trial period” from January 16 to 30, 2026, will be implemented, during which violators will only receive a warning citation, with no apprehension or fines.

Violators who fail to properly segregate their garbage will then be penalized starting February 1, 2026.

READ: Cebu City to educate residents ahead of waste segregation implementation

Other plans to implement

According to Archival, biodegradable waste from mountain barangays will no longer be transported to landfills and will instead be placed in compost pits.

Bottles will be collected separately and sent to asphalt-making facilities, where they will be processed as a binder.

Barangay environmental officers will also be stationed at identified “hotspots” where waste is frequently disposed of, to monitor compliance with the segregation policy.

READ: Cebu City rivers: Household waste leading cause of pollution

Meanwhile, all departments in Cebu City Hall are directed to set up segregation bins, with one person assigned to oversee proper waste management in each office.

Similar to the plan for the mountain barangays, biodegradable waste collected in the city will be sent to compost facilities.

“Ang kaning mga malata, atong ilain ug ibutang sa composting. We have a composting area in Kalunasan, which is gamay ra [ang ma accomodate] of about one ton,” Archival said.

(“The biodegradable items should be separated and placed in composting. We have a composting area in Kalunasan, which is small and can accommodate only about one ton.”)

READ: Floating barriers installed in Cebu City rivers to fight plastic waste

“No segregation, no collection” info campaign

Archival has previously shared about his plans to prioritize information awareness, which will start with local schools.

“There are about 120,000 students, and they can produce 60 tons [of waste] a day. If ato nang ma-segregate, mogamay ang mga padung sa atong landfills,” he said.

(“If we segregate them, the amount of waste going to our landfills will be reduced.”)

He added that the Cebu City Environment and Natural Resources Office (CCENRO), Department of Public Services (DPS), and barangay representatives will meet by the end of the year to discuss the policy’s implementation.

READ: CEBU CITY: The garbage ordinances

City Ordinance

The “no segregation, no collection” policy, which directs city and barangay garbage collectors to turn down unsegregated waste, was first introduced in 2004 under Cebu City Ordinance No. 2031.

The policy directs homes and establishments to sort garbage into biodegradable, non-biodegradable, recyclable, hazardous, and bulky categories.

Despite the ordinance being in place for years, weak enforcement in the city has led to poor waste management and low adherence to segregation rules.

However, Archival emphasized the need to reinforce the policy, especially as recent calamities have worsened challenges in garbage management and collection.

“This is a little bit difficult, but we will push for it,” Archival said.

READ: PH produces almost 15 million tons of waste every year

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP