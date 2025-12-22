Grand Sinulog Basketball Cup eyed after Christmas tournament

Kenny Rocacurva of Chase Tower runs goes for a tough layup against the Blancas Golden Knights during their Cebu City Christmas Basketball League game. | Sugbuanong Kodaker photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Basketball patron and Cebu City Sports Commission official Rocky Alcoseba is looking to a bigger basketball spectacle for Sinulog 2026.

The January sports event will ride the momentum of the successful Cebu City Christmas Basketball League.

The inaugural holiday tournament concluded last Sunday, December 21, at the Cebu City Sports Institute.

Christmas spectacle

Alcoseba with the CCSC and Cebu City government assembled five of the country’s top commercial teams outside Manila and treated Cebuano fans to a week of high-level basketball.

The tournament also served as a homecoming for many of Cebu’s professional, commercial, and collegiate standouts who participated.

When the dust settled, the star-studded Chase Tower Runs (CTR), backed by businessman Chase Cokaliong, claimed the title.

READ: Nic Cabañero leads CTR to Cebu City Christmas League title

They edged the Davao-based Blancas Golden Knights, 76-71, in a tightly contested championship game.

Alcoseba said he was delighted to see many of the best Cebuano players sharing one court for a week-long tournament just days before Christmas.

“Nalipay ko kay first and foremost, nindot gyud ang mga teams nangari, labi na ang Blancas nga nidayo gyud diri,” Alcoseba told CDN Digital.

(I feel happy because very good teams came over to Cebu.)

Fired crowd, Sinulog Cup

He also thanked the Cebuano players from the University Athletics Association of the Philippines, National Collegiate Athletic Association, and Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League who made themselves available.

He noted that it has been a while since a local tournament provoked a high level of excitement among the crowd.

Buoyed by the league’s reception, Alcoseba is now planning to organize a Sinulog Basketball Cup a week before the grand parade in January 2026.

READ: Richie Boy Ballers outlast Welec, claim third place

He said that both fans and participating teams have already expressed strong interest in the event thought it is still in planning stage.

“Daghan gyud ang gusto nga naa tay tournament sa Sinulog kay mas grand man gyud na siya kay pista diri sa Cebu,” he said.

(Many desire that we have a Sinulog tournmament since it will be grander because of Cebu’s fiesta.)

Christmas League report

Organizers, however, will finalize their post-Christmas League report before fully shifting their focus to the Sinulog edition. They have sounded out potential sponsors. But another major consideration is the venue.

Alcoseba said they may use Cebu Coliseum, provided it becomes available in January.

“We are thinking of a bigger stage kay naa na momentum,” he explained.

(The momentum already exists.)

Alcoseba also plans to conduct a feasibility study among fans, team owners, and other stakeholders to determine whether the tournament will be all-Filipino or allow imports.

Feasibility study

“Mag-feasibility study ko kung unsa ganahan sa mga tawo. Maminaw ta sa mga teams… After ana, go na ta,” Alcoseba said.

(I will conduct a feasibility study to find out what people want. We will listen to the teams… afterward, we will move forward.)

If plans fall into place, Cebuano basketball fans could be in for an even bigger showcase as the city gears up for Sinulog.

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