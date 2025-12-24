Ilaw ng Pasko: A love letter to Mothers who make the season bright

People often overlook the whirlwind that unfolds before the clock strikes midnight on Christmas Eve. The overwhelming list of to-dos is just a fraction of it all. Yet somehow, it all comes together in a blur of cheerful chaos.

As we gather around the table she prepared, may we remember to look her way, to say “Thank you,” to lend her a hand during all the preparation, to give her a seat where she doesn’t have to stand, and to let her know that all she does, all year round, does not go unseen.

To many, it may seem like an exhausting prelude to the big celebration, but to one figure, it is an expression of love that defines the season itself — the mothers who make it all possible.

They come in different forms but carry the same affection: a devoted mother caring for her husband and children, a solo parent filling both roles with quiet strength, a loving grandparent, a fur mom, a sister or brother, a relative, a friend, or even a colleague.

When a woman steps into motherhood, her world shifts completely. Sometimes the change arrives gently, just enough to make her realize she’s no longer living life for herself alone. For others, it comes abruptly, demanding sacrifices, sleepless nights, and the strength to keep going even when weariness sets in.

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This narrative is rewritten during the holidays, from being the one who receives and unwraps gifts to the one stressing over finding presents she believes her family needs, and from waiting until everyone shouts “Merry Christmas” to rushing to prepare her signature family-favorite dishes before the fireworks fly.

Still, behind every detail she masterfully crafts lies a quiet kind of joy that mothers rarely talk about. It is the fulfillment that comes from seeing their loved ones happy. It hides in the smallest moments — a child’s “thank you,” a partner’s smile, a fleeting pause where she can finally take a breath and soak in the scene she helped create.

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It is not about perfection but presence, about knowing that the laughter echoing through the house and the sparkle in her children’s eyes are, in some small way, shaped by her hands.

But even the strongest need moments of pause. Between the wrapping paper and the simmering pots, mothers also deserve to unwrap something of their own: peace, appreciation, and time to simply be.

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So this season, as we gather around the table she prepared, may we remember to look her way, to say “Thank you,” to lend her a hand during all the preparation, to give her a seat where she doesn’t have to stand, and to let her know that all she does, all year round, does not go unseen. If you’re able to give her something, know that whatever it is, she’ll hold it close to her heart.

After all, she’s not only the ‘Ilaw ng Tahanan,’ but also the ‘Ilaw ng Pasko.’ Merry Christmas to all mothers, and to everyone who carries the light in their own way.