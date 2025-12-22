Kian delos Santos case: High Court upholds conviction of killers

Three police officers accused of killing of 17-year-old Kian Loyd delos Santos appear for their preliminary investigation at the Department of Justice in September 2017. From left: PO1 Jerwin Cruz, PO3 Arnel Oares and PO1 Jeremias Pereda. Judge Rodolfo Azucena Jr. of Caloocan Regional Trial Court Branch 125 found them guilty of murder in November 2018. | INQUIRER.net file photo by Grig C. Montegrande

MANILA, Philippines — The conviction of three police officers involved in the killing of 17-year-old Kian delos Santos during a drug bust operation in Caloocan City in 2017 has been affirmed by the Supreme Court.

The high court’s Second Division, in a 40-page decision, denied the appeals of Arnel Oares, Jeremias Pereda, and Jerwin Cruz. The decision upheld their conviction for murder.

The justices sentenced them to reclusion perpetua, or up to 40 years of imprisonment. The magistrates likewise ordered them to pay delos Santos’ heirs P275,000 in damages.

Witness accounts

Court records showed that witnesses saw the police officers stop and frisk delos Santos in Barangay Baesa, Caloocan City, on the evening of August 16, 2017.

After allegedly finding suspected drugs, the officers punched the teenager.

Delos Santos cried and begged to be allowed to go home, telling them he had an exam the next day.

The officers then forced him to hold a towel covering what appeared to be a gun and made him stand with his shirt raised to cover his head.

Choice to kill

Witnesses later heard one officer ask whether they should bring Kian to the police station, to which the others replied, “ibaba na lang natin ito (let us put him down).”

The officers dragged delos Santos toward a dark area near a river. There, Oares and Pereda shot the boy multiple times by Oares and Pereda. Cruz stood guard during the shooting.

READ: 3 cops convicted of murdering Kian

In their defense, the police officers claimed they were responding to reports of illegal drug activity in the area. They alleged that shots were fired at them, prompting Oares to chase the supposed shooter and return fire.

Both the Regional Trial Court and the Court of Appeals earlier convicted the officers of murder. The courts imposed on them the penalty of reclusion perpetua without eligibility for parole.

Treachery, execution

In the ruling that Associate Justice Jhosep Lopez penned, the Supreme Court affirmed the lower courts’ findings that treachery attended the killing.

The high court, at the same time, cited the testimony of the medico-legal officer. The doctor said delos Santos was likely in a sitting or kneeling position when he was shot.

READ: Police killed Kian without mercy — NBI

“Therefore, when Kian was shot, he was not in a position to defend himself. Next, We note that the prosecution evidence showed the chain of events that led to Kian being particularly put in this location and in that position by the accused, allowing them to shoot Kian with impunity and ensuring the execution of the crime,” the court said.

“Considering all these circumstances, treachery was present,” it added.

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