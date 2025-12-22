Kanlaon Volcano recorded two ash emissions on Monday morning

Two ash emissions were recorded at the summit crater of Kanlaon Volcano on Monday, December 22, 2025. (Screenshot of timelapse footage of Phivolcs/Facebook)

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) observed two ash emission events at the crater of Kanlaon Volcano in Negros Island Region on Monday morning, December 22, 2025.

The Kanlaon Volcano emitted ash between 9:01 a.m. to 9:29 a.m. and 10:29 a.m. to 11:07 a.m., according to Phivolcs.

READ: Kanlaon Volcano logs rise in seismic activity

“These events generated grayish plumes that rose to 300 meters above the crater before drifting northwest,” Phivolcs said in a Facebook post.

Meanwhile, the agency noted that the volcano recorded one volcanic earthquake on Sunday, based on the 24-hour monitoring released on Monday. It also released 2,578 tons of sulfur dioxide on Sunday, which was slightly less than Saturday’s 3,045 tons.

Two ash emissions recorded at the summit crater of Kanlaon Volcano on Monday, December 22, 2025. (Screenshot of timelapse footages of Phivolcs/Facebook)

Alert level 2, which signifies increased unrest, remains over the volcano. Phivolcs still prohibits entry into the four-kilometer radius permanent danger zone and flying of aircraft close to the volcano.

READ: Kanlaon Volcano erupts anew

The Phivolcs also reminded nearby residents of possible hazards such as sudden steam-driven or phreatic eruptions and precursory magmatic activity. /mr

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