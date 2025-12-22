‘Bakbakan Singko sa Naga’: Senoc takes WBO youth crown by KO

Arlando Senoc and his team from Big Yellow Boxing Gym celebrate his triumph inside the ring. | Big Yellow Boxing Gym photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Arlando “The Punisher” Senoc delivered a statement performance, stopping Jeric Noynay in the fifth round to claim the World Boxing Organization Asia Pacific Youth flyweight title.

The two clashed in the main event of Bakbakan Singko sa Naga at the Enan Chiong Activity Center in the City of Naga, Cebu on Sunday night, December 21.

Fighting out of the Big Yellow Boxing Gym, Senoc set the tone early and never let up.

READ: Senoc, PMI boys spice up “Bakbakan Singko sa Naga” boxing card

The 22-year-old native of Padre Burgos pressured Noynay from the opening bell, mixing heavy shots to the head and body and keeping his opponent pinned on the back foot.

Uppercut endgame

The end came in the fifth when Senoc landed a sharp uppercut to the midsection that sent the Bogo City fighter to the canvas.

Noynay grimaced in pain and was unable to answer the referee’s count, giving the rising prospect a convincing knockout win.

With the victory, Senoc stayed unbeaten at 8–0, seven of those wins having come about by knockout.

READ: Eumir Marcial wins boxing’s lone gold at SEA Games 2025

It was also his fifth straight stoppage, further strengthening his case as Big Yellow’s top young prospect in Mandaue City.

Noynay, meanwhile, slipped to 5–2 with one knockout. The loss marked his second straight setback following an April split-decision defeat to John Ver Espra.

Big Yellow rampage

Big Yellow fighters dominated the card, completing a clean 5–0 sweep under head trainer Christopher Tepora.

Carlo Demecillo scored a second-round knockout of Justine Darap, Reycar Auxilio stopped Michael Adolfo in the third, and John Dominic Ledres earned a unanimous decision over Jeriel Quisto.

James Lloyd Valdez also came through in his bout to cap the gym’s perfect night.

PMI Bohol also impresses

The visiting PMI Bohol Boxing Stable also impressed in the hard-hitting show.

Angilou “Pinoy Ali” Dalogdog won by technical decision over Dennis Gaviola, Richard Laspona forced Arvin John Sampaga to retire on his stool before the sixth round, and Datu Adam needed just one round to dispatch Clenton Kier Espere.

Championship Boxing Development of the Philippines presented the event in partnership with Big Yellow Promotions and the City of Naga led by Mayor Val Chiong.

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