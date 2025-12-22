DPWH exec’s death: Ombudsman subpoenas Cabral’s government-issued devices

Former Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) Undersecretary Maria Catalina “Cathy” Cabral. | Inquirer File Photo

MANILA – The Office of the Ombudsman on Monday, December 22, said it has issued a subpoena duces tecum directing the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) to produce immediately all computers and electronic devices previously issued to former Undersecretary Maria Catalina “Cathy” Cabral.

“Upon turnover, these devices will be subjected to forensic examination by a law enforcement agency to determine whether any data was altered, deleted, or tampered with after the flood control scandal was first made public,” Assistant Ombudsman Mico Clavano said in a statement.

“The Office expects prompt and full compliance with the subpoena in the interest of accountability and the integrity of the ongoing investigation,” he added.

Subpoena for records, tangible evidence

A subpoena duces tecum (Latin for “you shall bring with you”) requires a person or entity to submit specific documents, records, or other tangible evidence relevant to a case.

Former DPWH undersecretary Roberto Bernardo, in affidavits and Senate testimony, has described Cabral as a gatekeeper in the budgeting process, who oversaw the programming and allocation of infrastructure funds, including flood control projects.

During Senate hearings, Cabral repeatedly denied wrongdoing and explained that her office had no role in implementing projects. She said she had no knowledge of ghost or substandard projects.

Cabral was found unconscious at the foot of a ravine along Kennon Road in Tuba, Benguet shortly after midnight on Friday, December 19. She was pronounced dead shortly after authorities retrieved her body.

Based on the autopsy, Department of the Interior and Local Government Secretary Jonvic Remulla said there were no signs of foul play in the former DPWH executive’s death. (PNA)

Read: What Cabral knew and the questions she leaves behind

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