Renowned in boxing, PMI boosts winning record with ball victories

PMI Navigators high school boys basketball team. | BSAA photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — PMI Bohol flexed its might, topping three ball game competitions of the Bohol Schools Athletic Association, Inc. (BSAA) in Tagbilaran City.

The counterparts of the renowned PMI Bohol Boxing Stable, the PMI Navigators reasserted their hold of the ball game competitions in the annual BSAA.

Their vaunted PMI Junior Navigators basketball team that represented the Central Visayas in the Palarong Pambansa clinched a grand-slam title in the BSAA secondary boys basketball.

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Volleyball wins

Meanwhile, their women’s basketball team and their men’s volleyball squad also etched a historic feat for winning their first BSAA titles, respectively.

The PMI Navigators’ high school basketball squad defeated the University of Bohol (UB) Flying Lemurs in their do-or-die Game 3, last weekend, 75-68, behind Sunjoe Paquibot who topscored his team with 15 points, two rebounds, three assists, and a steal.

Jarll Tan matched Paquibot’s outing with 14 points, five boards, two steals, and one assist to lead PMI in clinching their historic grandslam or third straight title in the BSAA high school cage wars.

PMI Navigators women’s basketball team. | BSAA photo

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Women’s basketball triumph

In the women’s basketball, PMI also emerged as champions after routing Bohol Institute of Technology-International College (BIT-IC), 80-61.

Keziah Tacatane put on a double-double masterclass of 16 points, 16 rebounds, four assists, and one steal.

Lastly, their men’s volleyball team reigned supreme after ousting the defending champions, the UB Flying Lemursm 25-19, 25-15, and 25-23, to sweep their championship match. Besides the three titles, PMI also added two podium finishes.

They placed second in both the men’s basketball tournament and in the women’s volleyball tournament. UB also had a productive campaign, bagging the high school boys volleyball title, women’s volleyball title, and the high school girls volleyball title.

Holy Name University (HNU) Falcons clinched the men’s basketball title against PMI with a thrilling, 80-78, final score.

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