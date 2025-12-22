Cebu chess scene: NM Ganzon rules Felix Balbona Memorial tournament

The winning woodpushers of the Felix Balbona Memorial Open Chess Tournament pose during the awarding at Robinsons Galleria in Cebu City on Saturday, December 20. | Contributed photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines-National Master (NM) Rommel Ganzon emerged as the champion of the Felix Balbona Memorial Open Chess Tournament during the weekend at the Robinsons Galleria Cebu.

NM Ganzon finished his campaign with a total of 8.0 points after nine rounds of competition in a 150-woodpusher tournament that was meant to pay tribute to the late chess patron Felix Balbona.

NM Ganzon and his brother Ronald Ganzon battled for the top spot as both scored 8.0 points. However, NM Ganzon outdueled him on the tiebreak points, specifically his fifth-round victory against Ronald.

The national master, who had a seven-match winning streak, absorbed back-to-back draws in the eighth and ninth rounds against Ariel Joseph Abellana and Marquis Angelo Mallorca, respectively.

Ganzon brothers take top 2 places

Rounding off the top three woodpushers of the tournament were John Dave Lavandero with 7.5 points, tied with Yves Christian Fiel. Fiel, however, placed fourth based on their total tiebreak points.

NM Ganzon brought home the ₱10,000 champion’s purse, while Ronald Ganzon pocketed ₱10,000, and Lavandero received ₱5,000.

Abellana and Mallorca settled for fifth and sixth places, respectively, with 7.0 points each.

The rest of the top 10 competitors included Khent Darylle Delig (7.0), Christopher Tubalado (7.0), Arena International Master (AIM) Bonn Rainauld Tibod (7.0), and Jacint Louie Lumangcas (6.5).

The top 15 woodpushers received cash prizes according to their final ranking. Special awards for the top three kids, juniors, female, and seniors also went to the deserving competitors.

Read: Nat’l master Ganzon tops standings in Felix Balbona Memorial Chess Open

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