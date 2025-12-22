Lacson: Disclosure of Cabral files has ‘proper time and venue’

Sen. Panfilo Lacson. CDN Digital File Photo

MANILA – Senate President Pro Tempore Panfilo Lacson on Monday said there is a proper time and venue for the disclosure of documents allegedly shared by the late former Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) Undersecretary Maria Catalina Cabral, as investigations into anomalous infrastructure projects continue.

Lacson welcomed efforts to secure documents that may help ongoing investigations, including those reportedly undertaken by Batangas Rep. Leandro Leviste, but stressed that any release of information should observe due process and sensitivity.

“I’d rather give first the late Undersecretary Cabral’s family some space to grieve and mourn their loss. Matters of disclosing whatever files she shared before her death can still be done by concerned authorities at the proper time and venue,” Lacson said in a news release.

READ: Cabral’s death: PNP says evidence shows ‘suicide’

Leviste earlier said Cabral had given him copies of files containing information on alleged budget insertions in the DPWH, purportedly upon instruction of DPWH Secretary Vince Dizon.

Lacson said he is not privy to the contents of the documents reportedly obtained by Leviste, but welcomed initiatives aimed at uncovering corruption behind anomalous infrastructure projects.

Lacson said he has consistently instructed his staff to consolidate and turn over all documents in his possession —whether from Cabral or other sources— to proper investigating bodies, including the Independent Commission for Infrastructure, the Office of the Ombudsman, and the Department of Justice.

He said such documents, including those cited in his privilege speeches and Senate Blue Ribbon Committee proceedings on alleged flood control anomalies, have long been shared with authorities to support ongoing investigations. (PNA)

ALSO READ: Remulla clears Cabral’s driver, raises ‘red flags’ vs husband

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