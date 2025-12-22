3 weather systems to cause rains over parts of the Philippines on Dec. 23 — Pagasa

Pagasa weather update.

MANILA, Philippines — Three weather systems are expected to cause cloudy conditions and rainfall in parts of the country on Tuesday, the state weather bureau said.

In a 5 p.m. weather forecast, Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) weather specialist Munir Baldomero said that the shear line will prevail in the eastern section of Central Luzon; northeast monsoon in Northern Luzon, Central Luzon, and Metro Manila; and easterlies in Bicol Region, and parts of Visayas and Mindanao.

“Because of the shear line, Aurora and Quezon will continue to experience scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms while Bicol Region will experience cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms due to easterlies,” Baldomero said.

READ: 1 to 2 cyclones may enter PH in December – Pagasa

“Northern Luzon, Central Luzon, and Metro Manila will continue to experience cloudy skies with rain showers due to the northeast monsoon,” Baldomero added.

Baldomero also said that a huge portion of Visayas, Dinagat Islands, Surigao del Norte, Surigao del Sur, and Davao Oriental will continue to experience cloudy skies, rainshowers, and thunderstorms due to easterlies.

Meanwhile, Palawan, and the rest of Mindanao will see a fair weather with chances of isolated rainshowers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening.

Baldomero then noted that a gale warning is raised in the following areas: Batanes, northern coast of Cagayan including Babuyan Islands, and Ilocos Norte.

Temperature forecast in the following areas:

Laoag: 23°C to 32°C

Baguio: 16°C to 24°C

Metro Manila: 23°C to 31°C

Tuguegarao: 22°C to 28°C

Legazpi: 24°C to 30°C

Tagaytay: 22°C to 29°C

Kalayaan Islands: 24°C to 30°C

Puerto Princesa: 24°C to 30°C

Iloilo: 25°C to 30°C

Cebu: 26°C to 30°C

Tacloban: 24°C to 30°C

Zamboanga: 24°C to 32°C

Cagayan de Oro: 24°C to 31°C

Davao: 24°C to 33°C

Three-day weather outlook:

Wednesday, December 24: Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains Batanes and Babuyan Islands are expected while partly cloudy skies with the possibility of isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms are seen over mostly the eastern sections of the country.

Thursday, December 25: Northeast monsoon surge is expected while cloudy skies with scattered light rains are forecast over Batanes, Cagayan, and Apayao. Generally fair weather are expected throughout the rest of the country apart from isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms.

Friday, December 26: Expect generally fair weather throughout the rest of the country apart from isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms over Eastern Visayas and Mindanao. /mr

ALSO READ: Pagasa: Rains to persist in N. Luzon on Monday due to ‘amihan’

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