Tito Sotto: Nation’s budget may be enacted in January 2026

Senate President Tito Sotto | INQUIRER.net photo by NINO JESUS ORBETA

MANILA, Philippines— President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. could sign the proposed P6.793-trillion General Appropriation BIll (GAB) for 2026 by January, Senate President Vicente “Tito” Sotto III said on Monday.

Sotto raised the possibility despite the decision of the Senate and the House of Representatives to move their legislative calendar to accommodate the ratification of the bicameral conference committee report on the 2026 GAB.

Congress adjourns its session on December 30 but ratifies the bicameral report on December 29.

READ: Andaya: Senate stand on budget will restore huge allocations of ex-House execs

2025 signing uncertain

But whether the president can sign the budget bill on December 30 or December 31 remains uncertain.

“If they have started reviewing it from now up to that time, there is a possibility but I doubt it. I doubt it,” Sotto said when asked about it in an interview in the Senate on Monday.

“Perhaps sometime in the first week of January would be ideal, once they’ve already reviewed it,” he added.

READ: Officials approve timeline for enacting 2026 national budget

Reenacted budget?

The Senate chief sees no problem with having a reenacted budget just for a few days or even a week.

Sotto, however, reiterated that the signing of the enrolled bill could still be done before the end of the year.

READ: Senate to hold session until Dec. 29 to ratify 2026 budget bill

This could happen if the Office of the President has already started reviewing it while the measure was being discussed at the bicameral committee level.

Discussions at the bicameral level started on December 13 and lasted only until December 18.

“So if they have already started the review and we ratify an enrolled bill on the 29th, there is a possibility it could be done on the 30th or 31st, if they have already reviewed it. But if the review is not yet complete, then it’s really possible in the first week of January,” Sotto stressed.

Sotto vowed that as long as he is Senate president, he would see to it that they ratify an enrolled copy of the budget bill, not just the summary.

Free of insertions

“An almost enrolled copy—or an enrolled copy that is sent to the President—so that it is completely clean and free of any insertions whatsoever,” he said.

Senate President Pro Tempore Panfilo Lacson first floated the possibility of a reenacted budget. This followed a “deadlock” on the proposed budget of the Department of Public Works and Highways.

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READ: Deadlock sparks talks of reenacted budget

According to Lacson, most of his colleagues in the majority bloc shared his sentiment. For them, a reenacted budget, even if only in the early part of 2026, beats an “unchecked, corruption-conducive, and worse, graft-ridden” measure.

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