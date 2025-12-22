DepEd career reform promotes teachers across the country

Teacher Nardito Dalman Tomampil Jr. of Santiago National High School in Iligan City, and Rebecca M. Macaiba of Manadapig Elementary School in Tabuk City, Kalinga, are among public school teachers advancing under the Expanded Career Progression (ECP), as the Department of Education continues to clear long-standing promotion backlogs nationwide.

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Education, as one of the largest employers in the government, oversees a workforce of almost 900,000 public school teachers. This makes long-standing promotion delays a system-wide problem felt across generations.

From Luzon to Mindanao, advancement often came late. The reason is not lack of performance, but rigid structures and persistent backlogs.

Lawmakers, to address this gap, enacted the Expanded Career Progression (ECP) for Teachers or Republic Act No. 12288 under the administration of Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.

Authorities implemented the law under Education Secretary Sonny Angara. They aimed to clear promotion backlogs, recognizing years of actual classroom service, and ensuring timely career advancement for teachers in active service.

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And in the last few months, the reform has sprung hope for dedicated teachers nationwide.

Service beyond sight, progress through reform

For nearly three decades, Nardito Dalman Tomampil Jr.’s classroom at Santiago National High School in Iligan City has been shaped by patience and steady service. Teaching science and values education for 27 years, he learned early that career movement in public education often required waiting far longer than expected.

Teacher Nardito began his teaching career as a Teacher I in 1998. Just two years later, he was diagnosed with Retinitis Pigmentosa, causing gradual vision loss. Rather than stepping away, he stayed in the classroom, adapting quietly as his vision declined. Over the years, he taught by relying on routine, memory, and a deep sense of responsibility to his learners.

Advancement felt distant

But for many years, advancement felt distant, not because of his performance, but because the system struggled to recognize long service in real time. While his role in the classroom expanded, his career rank remained unchanged. His first promotion came only in 2021. Then, he advanced to Teacher II. The promotion happened more than two decades after he entered the service and long after his diagnosis.

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Little did he know that four years later, the system would no longer allow such prolonged waiting to continue. Under the ECP, meaningful progress arrived. In 2025, Tomampil was promoted to Teacher IV. He joined more than 500 teachers in the Division of Iligan City. Timely career advancement, under the reform, finally matched their years of service.

For Teacher Nardito, the promotion affirmed something deeply personal. His visual impairment did not define his capacity to teach. A system beginning to correct its own delays finally recognized years of commitment, even when unseen.

“What I can advise our fellow teachers with disabilities is not to lose heart, to persevere, and to maintain their commitment to teaching,” he said. “In time, the opportunity for promotion will also come.”

Leaps to new positions

In the Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR), Teacher Rebecca M. Macaiba’s story echoes the same patience from the North. At Manadapig Elementary School in Tabuk City, Kalinga, she remained a Teacher III for 19 years, gaining experience while advancement remained elusive.

Her promotion to Teacher VI, a three-step leap, under the Expanded Career Progression marked a shift from waiting to movement. Macaiba reflects that perseverance, no matter how long tested, is eventually recognized. She credits President Marcos for placing teacher recognition at the center of the national agenda, and Secretary Angara for turning policy direction into real outcomes for teachers.

“After many years in service, this reclassification stands as a quiet but powerful reminder that patience and perseverance, no matter how long tested, are never in vain,” she shared.

A different path for the next generation

Tomampil’s and Macaiba’s stories stand as proof of what the system once failed to do. They also mark where that system goes as 16,000 are officially promoted and 41,000 more are lined up.

As President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has made clear in his 2024 State of the Nation Address, the goal is to end career stagnation altogether.

“Under this system, no public school teacher will retire as only a Teacher I,” he said.

New teachers entering the system need no longer wait decades for their first promotion. They need not see their growing responsibilities outpace their career rank. Advancement is meant to happen in real time, not as a delayed reward at the tail end of service.

With the reform anchored in law and carried out at scale, DepEd works to ensure that dedication is recognized sooner. They aim to ensure that service is valued consistently and the next generation of teachers experiences a career that moves forward with them, not behind them.

In a system of nearly 900,000 teachers, fixing careers one promotion at a time is not just reform. It is a responsibility.

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