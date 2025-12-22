PH ready to mediate between Thailand, Cambodia amid border tensions

MANILA – The Philippines is ready to mediate between Cambodia and Thailand should both parties seek Association of Southeast Asian Nations’ (ASEAN) help once Manila assumes the bloc’s chairship next year.

“Following the discussions today, the Philippines said that it is prepared to assume the role of facilitator/mediator between Cambodia and Thailand should both parties decide to make use of the good offices of the Chair once the Philippines assumes the ASEAN Chairship in January 2026,” the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said in a statement on Monday.

The DFA issued the statement following the ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ meeting in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, where they discussed the border situation between Cambodia and Thailand.

READ: Cambodia and Thailand clash at border as civilian toll rises

The Thailand–Cambodia border dispute stems from longstanding territorial claims dating back to colonial-era demarcations, including areas near heritage sites such as the Preah Vihear Temple.

Despite a 1962 International Court of Justice ruling affirming Cambodia’s ownership of the temple, unresolved boundaries and historical tensions have led to recurring clashes.

In 2025, the conflict intensified following a late-May skirmish and accusations of landmine deployment.

A July ceasefire brokered through ASEAN collapsed, with renewed fighting causing casualties, civilian displacement and the shutdown of major border crossings.

The ASEAN meeting in Malaysia reiterated the bloc’s call for restraint and urged both countries to resume talks to ease civilian hardship and restore regional stability. (PNA)

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