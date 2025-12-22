Chronic kidney disease: Avoid extreme heat or cold to protect yourself, research shows

A diet that’s loaded in salt and low on fruits and vegetables is one of the risk factors for chronic kidney disease (CKD), which afflicted an estimated 788 million people aged 20 years and older in 2023. | Pexels/Horizon Content photo

Global warming, which has spawned more severe storms and natural disasters, has also fueled an alarming rise in chronic kidney disease (CKD), new research shows.

“Excess heat stress, infections, and toxins have been implicated” in the increase of CKD cases, researchers wrote in November 2025 in the medical journal The Lancet.

This increase stands out because it has affected communities that do not have the usual risk factors for CKD, such as diabetes or structural kidney abnormalities.

“Climate change, through rising average global temperatures and an increasing frequency of extreme weather events, is likely to cause a rise in CKD and accelerated decline in kidney function,” wrote the researchers.

How extreme heat or cold can harm one’s kidneys

They were led by the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME) at the University of Washington, the New York University Grossman School of Medicine, and the University of Glasgow.

Both extreme heat and extreme cold can cause dehydration, which when severe and prolonged can lead to the formation of kidney stones and acute kidney injury.

Read: More young Filipinos getting chronic kidney disease — and they learn too late

“Chronic kidney disease is both a major risk factor for other leading causes of health loss and a significant disease burden in its own right. Yet, it continues to receive far less policy attention than other non-communicable diseases, even as its impact grows fastest in regions already facing the greatest health inequities,” said Dr. Theo Vos, one of the study’s senior authors, said in an IHME statement.

5 leading risk factors include ‘non-optimal temperature’

CKD was the world’s ninth-leading cause of death, claiming nearly 1.5 million lives, in 2023.

Researchers also pointed to the five leading risk factors for CKD “that are driving the greatest loss of healthy years of life”:

diabetes;

high systolic blood pressure;

obesity;

diet (high salt, low fruit and vegetable consumption); and

non-optimal temperature (extreme heat or extreme cold).

The Philippines is one of 16 countries where more than 10 million adults endure CKD.

In 2023, the countries with the highest number of individuals with CKD were China (152 million) and India (138 million).

Also on the list, along with the Philippines, are the United States, Indonesia, Japan, Brazil, Russia, Mexico, Nigeria, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Iran, Vietnam, Thailand, and Turkey.

Needed: More accessible blood sugar control treatments

Read: Patients, health groups seek front-of-pack food labels to prevent CKD

“Globally in 2023, an estimated 788 million people aged 20 years and older were living with CKD, a marked rise from 378 million in 1990 and 627 million in 2013,” the researchers wrote.

Access to kidney replacement therapies, including dialysis and transplantation, remains limited and uneven worldwide, the IHME pointed out.

Greater emphasis is needed on prevention and screening programs, as well as “more accessible treatments to control blood sugar and blood pressure.”

“Expanding access to diagnosis and affordable care, tackling key risk factors, and investing in strategies that slow disease progression will be essential to lessen the growing toll of CKD on patients, families, and health systems worldwide.”

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