3K OFWs face cases abroad, with 24 on death row

About 3,000 overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) face cases abroad, most of them in Saudi Arabia. The cases range from labor disputes to criminal charges, a Department of Migrant Workers official said. | CDN File Photo

MANILA – The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) on Monday, December 22, said that around 3,000 overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) currently face legal cases abroad, including 24 who are on death row.

At a media briefing in Mandaluyong City, DMW Secretary Hans Leo Cacdac said that the Philippine Government, through the DMW and in coordination with the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA), continues to assist these OFWs.

“We’re handling around 3,000. And as to whether we have enough lawyers, I have instructed the migrant workers’ offices is to have more than one lawyer each,” he said.

Saudi Arabia has the largest number of Filipinos with legal cases, having the highest number of OFWs. Cacdad said that the cases range from labor disputes to criminal charges in multiple regions.

Most death-row cases involved illegal drugs

Most of the death row cases were transferred from the DFA, when some of its functions went to the DMW when the agency was created in 2021, said Cacdac.Read: OFW who saved baby in HK fire returns home

DMW Assistant Secretary for Welfare Maria Regina Galias noted that most of the death row cases were drug-related.

“Malaysia has a lot of death row cases, mainly drug-related,” she said, pointing out that in some countries, drug offenses carry capital punishment.

Aside from Malaysia, other countries in the Asia-Pacific region, the Middle East and Africa are where the death row cases are concentrated.

Fewer OFWs on death row, official says

To manage the caseload, Cacdac said the DMW works with 25 retained foreign law firms and 10 in-house lawyers, still in coordination with the DFA, Philippine embassies and consulates.

The DMW chief noted that two death row cases in Saudi Arabia were successfully commuted.

“’So, in other words, our compatriots in those cases are no longer on death row. I can’t go into detail about which case it was, obviously, for privacy reasons,” Cacdac said.

He added that the number of Filipinos on death row has fallen sharply from previous years, when cases reached 40 to 70, and stood at 49 last year, to 24 this year.

Cacdac attributed the reduction of death row cases to sustained legal representation, bilateral engagement, and reforms in host countries, particularly Malaysia, which opened more legal avenues for the commutation of death sentences.

Cacdac assured the public that the DMW constantly checks on the welfare of OFWs facing cases by visiting them in jail, adding that families are also regularly updated on the status of the cases and the kinds of assistance given.

“We visit the families, we talk to the families, and we assist them,” Cacdac said. (PNA)

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