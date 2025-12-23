Cebu City to adopt digital payments for penalties

Violators who need to pay fines may now do so through digital means. | File Photo

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu — To improve public convenience, the Cebu City government has planned to shift to a digital payment system for traffic violations and environmental penalties.

Cebu City Mayor Nestor Archival said the city would begin implementing cashless payments to reduce delays in government transactions.

“For the fees needed to be paid after apprehension, we’ll have to start using digital payment,” Archival said during a press conference on Monday, December 22.

READ: Cebu City AI platform stalls over budget questions

Banks and e-wallets

The mayor added that the city government had already coordinated with financial institutions to support the system’s implementation.

“We have talked to the banks already, and we are about to have our final negotiations,” he said.

Under the proposed system, banks and e-wallet providers will be integrated, which will allow violators to settle penalties through digital platforms instead of paying in person at City Hall.

READ: Cebu City to start cashless payment transaction soon

Improve efficiency and transparency

Archival explained that digital payments would be more efficient, particularly for violators who live far from government offices.

“Ang time lapse niya dugay, ang katong mga tao na gidakop kay madugay,” he said.

(The time lapse is long, and the people who were apprehended are taking a long time to pay.)

READ: Cebu City Hall eyes AI-powered services – ‘Pay taxes by voice’

The system is also expected to reduce opportunities for corruption by limiting direct cash handling during the collection of penalties.

Archival stressed that the initiative would align with the city government’s efforts to streamline public services and improve accountability.

Further details about the system will be made public once it is finalized.

READ: From 1% to 60%: The Philippine surge in digital payments

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