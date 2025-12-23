Contractor Sally Santos surrenders P15M to gov’t

Department of Justice building | PNA

MANILA, Philippines – The Department of Justice on Monday said Sally Santos, the owner of SYMS Construction Trading, returned P15 million to the government.

DOJ spokesperson Polo Martinez said on Monday the sum was part of the memorandum of agreement (MOA) between the government and applicant witnesses in the anomalous flood control projects being investigated by the department.

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“I just received word that the armored vehicles that arrived earlier today carried the amount of more or less P15 million as part of the partial restitution by Sally Santos pursuant to the terms of her MOA,” Martinez said in an interview with reporters.

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Santos, during legislative inquiries, said she lent her licenses to Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) engineers for use in projects in exchange for a 3 percent “royalty” fee.

However, she denied knowing that these would be used for anomalous projects. (PNA)

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