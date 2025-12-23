Davon Boyonas: Becoming LET Topnotcher not ‘an accidental thing’

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Six hundred questions a day.

For nearly 6 months, this number defined Davon Anthony Boyonas’ daily routine before becoming Top 8 in the September-November 2025 Licensure Examination for Professional Teachers.

“Yung pagiging topnotcher (Being a topnotcher) is not an accidental thing, but mostly if you really want to become one you must study like a topnotcher,” he said.

Long before his name appeared on the list of topnotchers, Boyonas had already committed himself to an intense and disciplined review schedule where he even studied for the boards while still taking up his studies.

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Davon Anthony Boyonas, Top 8 of the September-November 2025 Licensure Examination for Professional Teachers. | Contributed photo

“Every day I would answer 600 questions, prinactice ko talaga siya. I would make a file of everything I learned. That’s why when the day sa exam na it wasn’t that nerve wracking,” he shared.

(Every day I would answer 600 questions, I really practiced this. I would make a file of everything I learned. That’s why when the day of the exam it wasn’t that nerve wracking.)

Months of repetition made the actual examination feel familiar. Facing hundreds of questions daily trained not only his knowledge, but also his confidence.

When the long-awaited exam day arrived, fear had little room to settle and made him aware of the possible outcome.

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As he put it, “It’s either I top the boards or pass the exam because when you just have one foot forward, it really helps.”

But beyond this personal achievement, it pushed him to reflect on the kind of educator and the kind of system he wanted to be part of.

Call for better system for teachers

Taking up Special Needs Education as his major, Boyonas took the road of making opportunities and now works abroad because of the system he saw in the country.

Boyonas had long been aware of the challenges Filipino teachers face. He described that the work-life balance was hanging on a tightrope, with compensation that would often allow little more than day-to-day survival.

“Our teachers are overworked but underpaid,” Boyonas said, a realization that ultimately pushed him to seek better opportunities overseas.

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While awaiting the LET results, Davon Boyonas pursued opportunities abroad and is now a resource teacher in the United States. | Contributed photo

Now working as a resource teacher in the United States, Boyonas handles focused, one-on-one sessions with students.

The environment, he shared, allowed educators to give more attention to learners while also maintaining balance and professional growth.

Despite building his career abroad, Boyonas hopes for meaningful change back home as he believes that Filipino teachers deserve more.

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‘Study like a topnotcher’

“If you really want to become one, you have to study like one,” Boyonas said.

“You need to do much more than what is required—more time, more practice questions, and a lot of sacrifices.”

He says that one might think that they are not the smartest person in the room, but it’s how you work to become the smartest he finds vital.

For him, it was pure hard work. Over nearly six months, Boyonas devoted himself fully to preparation—starting two months even before graduation by familiarizing himself with key concepts, followed by four months of intensive review at the Falculan Twins’ Review Center.

It was a full day review for him every day, starting from 8 in the morning until 10 in the evening as he decided to take part in the review center’s special session for those who aim to top.

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This discipline eventually led him to expect nothing less than excellence and for that, he was right. He became one of the 79,696 new teachers and a topnotcher on top of that.

Davon Boyonas relied on a self-developed study method, answering up to 600 practice questions a day while preparing for the LET. | Contributed photo

Gratitude and hopes

They often say it takes a village to raise a child—and for Boyonas, it took a village to build a topnotcher.

Boyonas expressed his gratitude to his family, friends, and the review center who continued to support him in all of his endeavors especially in the board exam.

He says that he is grateful to his self for not giving up despite having the most hectic days for nearly 6 months of pure studying.

The results came like a sigh of relief, where he can now focus on teaching and change lives.

He then reminded future examinees to trust themselves and accept whatever results might come.

“Even if the results are not what you expected, it’s okay,” Boyonas shared. “At least you did your best. Always pray for acceptance, whatever the outcome may be.”

In the end, what matters most is knowing that you achieved something you worked relentlessly for, one question, one sacrifice, and one step at a time.