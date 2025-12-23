Archival reiterates support for EVs, open to taxi fleet moratorium

The launch of electric vehicle (EV) taxi operations in Cebu was previously postponed following the suspension of Green & Smart Mobility’s provisional authority. | Contributed photo

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu — Cebu City Mayor Nestor Archival has maintained his support for the use of electronic vehicles (EVs) despite opposition from taxi operators regarding their deployment.

Archival shared that he had submitted a proposal to the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) and Land Transportation Office (LTO) recommending EVs for franchise renewals.

“The moment naay renewal sa mga franchises, ang akong gisuggest and request na EVs atong gamiton,” he said during a press conference on Monday, December 22.

(The moment there is a renewal of the franchises, what I suggested and requested is that we use EVs.)

He previously stated that his support stemmed from the need to transition to electric taxis due to environmental and public health considerations.

This, he said, was based on the Electric Vehicle Industry Development Act (EVIDA), which required at least 10 percent of vehicle fleets to be electric.

READ: Archival urges EV taxi replacement, defers on new franchises to LTFRB

EV taxis in Cebu

The LTFRB previously approved the provisional authority for Green & Smart Mobility (GSM), an electric ride-hailing service operated by a Vietnam-based company, to deploy 600 EV taxis in Cebu.

Local taxi operators and the provincial government opposed this because the company’s application for a regular franchise was still under review.

Moreover, they stressed that the addition of more vehicles in the province would contribute to worsening traffic challenges, including congestion and road safety.

READ: EV taxi operations launch in Cebu postponed pending public consultation

Launch postponed

Cebu Governor Pam Baricuatro said the deployment could threaten the livelihood of local taxi drivers and questioned why foreign firms were granted operator licenses instead of being limited to supplying vehicles or supporting existing fleets.

“Issuing operating licenses under provisional authority, under these circumstances, risks unfairly displacing our current taxi operators who have complied with the rules, paid dues, and trusted the system to deliver orderly, safe service,” she said in a social media statement on December 17.

READ: Move to convert 600 electric vehicles into taxi units slammed

Baricuatro also called for an open dialogue with traffic authorities, taxi groups, EV operators, commuters, and urban planners—a request the LTFRB granted.

The public transportation agency has since postponed the launch of the EV taxi operations in Cebu pending a consultative meeting with stakeholders on January 5, 2026.

READ: Pam opposes provisional approval of 600 EV Taxis

One-year moratorium

The mayor shared that he would be open to a one-year moratorium on any new additions or modifications to the existing taxi fleet to help manage the number of vehicles operating on the roads.

“Tungod sa kadaghan, if possible, nihangyo ta og moratorium bisag one year lang ,” he said.

READ: Electric vehicles gain steam in PH

(Because of the large number, we are requesting, if possible, a moratorium even for just one year.)

Archival also emphasized that the city would comply with LTFRB and LTO directives regarding the issue.

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