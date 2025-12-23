Cebu Capitol approves up to ₱55K holiday bonus for its employees

By: Airam Limatog - Multimedia Reporter - CDN Digital | December 23,2025 - 10:48 AM

The Cebu Provincial Capitol is set to give Christmas bonuses to its employees. | Photo from Capitol PIO/FB

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu — Cebu Capitol employees will receive holiday bonuses of up to ₱55,000 following budget approval during the final session of the Sangguniang Panlalawigan on Monday, December 22.

According to Provincial Budget Officer Danilo Rodas, regular and casual employees will get a ₱30,000 bonus from the Collective Negotiation Agreement (CNA) and a ₱20,000 bonus from the Service Recognition Incentive (SRI).

READ: Cebu Capitol employees to receive up to ₱55k holiday bonuses

Productivity Enhancement Incentive

Meanwhile, the ₱5,000 Productivity Enhancement Incentive (PEI) was already distributed last Friday, December 19.

Job order employees will receive a ₱15,000 bonus, which includes a gratuity pay of ₱7,000 and an additional incentive.

The employees are set to receive the bonuses on Tuesday, December 23.

READ: Government workers to receive ₱5,000 performance bonus — DBM

Incentives for gov’t employees

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., through Administrative Order No. 40 dated December 11, 2025, approved a one-time SRI of up to ₱20,000 for executive branch personnel.

This applies to regular, contractual, and casual employees of national government agencies, state universities and colleges, and government-owned or controlled corporations.

READ: From bonus to savings: 7 habits to make the most of your year-end reward

Contract of Service and job order workers

Meanwhile, contract of service and job order workers in government will receive a one-time gratuity pay of up to ₱7,000, as authorized under Administrative Order No. 39.

Additionally, the Department of Budget and Management previously announced a ₱5,000 PEI for qualified government employees.

Both the SRI and PEI payments are scheduled to be released no earlier than December 15, 2025.

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