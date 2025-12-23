Mandaue City: 108 PDLs released early for good behavior

Over a hundred Persons Deprived of Liberty (PDLs) were released from the Mandaue City Jail on Monday, December 23. | CDN Digital photo / Mary Rose Sagarino

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – A total of 108 persons deprived of liberty (PDLs) will get to spend Christmas with their respective families this year after they were released from the male dormitory of the Mandaue City Jail on Monday, December 22.

Their early released was part of the Good Conduct Time Allowance (GCTA) program of the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP).

Jail Superintendent Jessie James Gingoyon, warden of the Mandaue City Jail, said this was the biggest number of PDLs freed at a time in the history of their facility.

READ: PDLs in Cebu granted the opportunity to complete college education

“This moment reminds us that justice is not solely about punishment, its about redemption, dignity, and the opportunity to begin again…. As we celebrate this season of Christmas, we are reminded that compassion transform lives, ” said Gingoyon.

During their release, the inmates wore white T-shirts that symbolizes renewal and change, replacing their standard yellow inmate uniform. They were also given five kilos of rice and 10 canned goods each by the Mandaue City Government, through the City Social Welfare and Services Office, to bring home to their families.

Last October 31, 89 PDLs were also released from the Mandaue City Jail under the GCTA program.

Jail overcrowding

The GCTA, implemented under Republic Act 10592, allows qualified inmates to avail of a reduce sentence if they are able to maintain good behavior and if they actively participate in rehabilitation, education, and livelihood programs.

GCTA is also aimed at helping address chronic jail overcrowding.

Despite the recent releases of the PDLs, the Mandaue City Jail remains severely congested.

Built for 400 individuals, the facility currently houses 1,659 male PDLs.

GCTA program

Gingoyon expressed hope that the “Christmas release” of the 108 PDLs will encourage others to also do good while at the facility.

He explained that eligibility for the GCTA is dependent on the strict compliance with jail rules and consistent participation in activities such as drug and alcohol rehabilitation, interfaith services, alternative learning programs, and livelihood training.

Under the program, a PDL who is serving a one-year sentence or those who entered plea bargaining and passes the evaluation of the BJMP Management Screening and Evaluation Committee may receive a sentence reduction of 20 to 30 percent, allowing release after approximately eight months in detention.

Gingoyon said nearly 80 percent of the jail’s population consist of PDLs facing drug-related charges, prompting the facility to prioritize substance abuse rehabilitation.

PDLs also earn points through involvement in religious services, welfare activities, and skills training, which are converted into days deducted from their sentences.

Inside the jail, inmates are trained to use practical skills in crafting PVC lamps, wood carving, producing art items, and baking bread and pastries. Their progress is assessed by a screening committee chaired by the deputy warden and composed of representatives from the paralegal, health, records, and welfare units.

Guided by modern jail management principles, Gingoyon said, they already shifted from a purely punitive approach to a rehabilitative model aligned with United Nations standards.

Lessons learned

Gingoyon expressed hope that the freed inmates would apply the lessons that they learned during their incarceration to reintegrate into society.

He also cautioned them against committing new offenses after being released under the GCTA. He said that they will no longer quality under the program if they return to jail.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP