NUSTAR Resort elevates the Holidays with Gourmet offerings and “Carnaval de Luz” NYE Celebration

As the holiday spirit sweeps through the city, NUSTAR Resort is unveiling its most vibrant season yet.

Tickets are available for purchase online at nstr.ph/NYE2025 or in person at the Fili Lobby and Casino Entrance.

During an exclusive media preview, the resort offered an intimate first look at its festive lineup, blending world-class Italian craftsmanship with a high-energy New Year’s Eve countdown.

A taste of Italian artistry at Il Primo

The holiday season comes to life at Il Primo as the resort’s culinary team unveils an exclusive lineup of festive dining experiences. Buone Feste, a five-course Italian Christmas menu curated by Chef Valentino Chirico, highlights fresh seasonal seafood, prime beef, and classic festive specialties. The menu is priced at PHP 3,500 per person, with an optional wine pairing available at PHP 1,000. Buone Feste will be served on December 24 from 5:30 PM to 10 PM and December 25 from 12 noon to 3 PM.

To welcome the New Year, Il Primo presents La Dolcevita, a glamorous five-course New Year’s celebration priced at PHP 4,000 per person, with an optional wine pairing at PHP 1,000. The experience will be available on December 31 from 5:30 PM to 10 PM and January 1 from 12 noon to 3 PM.

Countdown to 2026: Carnaval de Luz

Beyond the dining table, NUSTAR is preparing for a spectacular New Year’s Eve celebration at the NUSTAR Boardwalk. Vice President of Marketing Mark Vincent Fajarda revealed this year’s theme, “Carnaval de Luz”, noting that the event is more than just a party—it is a celebration of hope and a bright new beginning for Cebu in 2026.

Transforming the boardwalk into a radiant coastal destination, the celebration will kick off at 9:30 PM on December 31, 2025. Guests will enjoy an energetic evening led by Elmer Dado & Gruppo Tribale, joined by samba dancers, poi and hoop artists, and roving entertainers. Throughout the night, attendees will also have the chance to win prizes in various raffle draws.

Ticket inclusions & special rates

General admission for the countdown is priced at PHP 988 per person, which includes two drinks, full access to the entertainment, and raffle entries. Special rates are available for NUSTAR’s hotel and dining guests at PHP 600 per person, provided dining guests meet a minimum spend of PHP 1,500 at select resort restaurants. Families are also welcome, as children aged 11 and below may enter free of charge.

A holiday to remember

Whether you are seeking an intimate, world-class dinner at Il Primo or the high-energy spectacle of the Carnaval de Luz boardwalk celebration, NUSTAR Resort is set to be the heart of Cebu’s holiday festivities. By blending refined elegance with the island’s vibrant spirit, the resort promises an unforgettable transition into 2026. Make your reservations today and prepare to welcome the new year in a setting where luxury meets light.

Tickets are available for purchase online at nstr.ph/NYE2025 or in person at the Fili Lobby and Casino Entrance. For more information, visit www.nustar.ph or call (032) 888 8282.