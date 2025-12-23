Bohol buy-busts: 5 suspects nabbed in operations in 1 day across 4 towns

File photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Police arrested five suspected drug peddlers and seized various quantities of suspected shabu in a series of buy-bust operations conducted across several towns in Bohol on Sunday, December 21, according to the Bohol Police Provincial Office.

The operations were carried out separately in Calape, Inabanga, Maribojoc, and San Miguel, resulting in the arrest of five individuals and the confiscation of illegal drugs with a combined estimated value of more than P96,000.

Operation in Calape

In Calape town, operatives arrested a 24-year-old unemployed man from Tubigon, Bohol, identified by police as an individual in their watchlist of drug personalities. He was caught at around 11:23 a.m. in Purok 5, Barangay San Isidro.

Police said they recovered 6.47 grams of suspected shabu from the suspect, with an estimated standard drug price of P43,996, along with several non-drug items.

Two buy-busts in Inabanga

Two separate buy-bust operations were conducted in Inabanga town on the same day.

At around 3:04 p.m., police arrested a 28-year-old laborer and a resident of Bien Unido, Bohol, identified as alias “Lois” in Purok 5, Barangay Badiang.

Seized from the suspect were 2.34 grams of suspected shabu valued at P15,912.

Later that evening, at around 7:55 p.m., another 28-year-old man, a construction worker and resident of Talibon, Bohol, was arrested in Purok 5, Barangay Lutao.

Authorities said they confiscated 1.78 grams of suspected shabu with an estimated value of P12,104.

Arrest in Maribojoc

In Maribojoc town, police arrested 42-year-old alias “Louie,” a resident of Barangay Bayacabac, Maribojoc, which was described by authorities as an individual in their watchlist of drug personalities, at around 10:35 p.m. in Purok 2, Barangay Jandig.

Recovered from the suspect were 3.51 grams of suspected shabu valued at P23,868, along with other non-drug items.

San Miguel operation

Another arrest was made in San Miguel town at around 10:23 p.m. in Purok 1, Barangay Hagbuyo, where police apprehended 35-year-old, unemployed, alias “Andot.”

Authorities said 0.15 grams of suspected shabu, with an estimated value of P1,020, were seized during the operation, along with other non-drug items.

Charges prepared

Police said all five suspects were arrested following consummated buy-bust transactions with police poseur-buyers.

All suspects remain under the custody of the respective police stations while criminal complaints for selling and possession of illegal drugs under the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 are being prepared against them.

Furthermore, the confiscated suspected drugs were turned over for proper documentation and forensic examination as required under the law.

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