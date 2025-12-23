Archival backs moratorium on new upland developments

The upland development in Barangay Guadalupe. | CDN Digital Photo / Lyle Andales

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Mayor Nestor Archival has expressed support for a moratorium on new upland developments in the city, citing mounting environmental risks and the need to strictly review projects in mountainous and watershed areas amid worsening flooding and land degradation.

Archival said he would immediately issue a memorandum directing key city departments, particularly the Cebu City Environment and Natural Resources Office (CCENRO), to tighten scrutiny of proposed developments in upland areas and verify compliance of ongoing projects.

“I will issue a memorandum to the department heads, especially CCENRO, and those involved in zoning. They will be directed to look closely at new developments, particularly in the uplands,” Archival said in a press conference on Monday, December 22.

READ: Garganera seeks citywide moratorium on upland development

The mayor said the directive would also include verification of developments previously ordered halted, noting that he had issued cease-and-desist orders in September covering three upland areas—two in northern Cebu City and one in the south—where quarrying activities were stopped.

“I want them to verify if those orders are being complied with,” he said.

No parallel probe on Monterrazas

Archival said the city government would not conduct a separate investigation into the controversial Monterrazas de Cebu project, pointing out that the matter is already under the jurisdiction of national authorities.

READ: Weak case vs Monterrazas sets ‘catastrophic precedent’ for upland dev’ts

“For me, there is no longer a need for a city-based investigation because there is already an independent, DENR-led investigation,” he said. “They have already issued cases for violations. We don’t have to duplicate that.”

He added that earlier inquiries had already established a sufficient basis for enforcement, and the city would follow the direction set by national regulators.

“There was an investigation before, but there is already a clear basis from the DENR on what should be done,” Archival said.

READ: EXPLAINER: Why is Monterrazas de Cebu project under a multi-agency probe?

Freeze on new applications

The mayor clarified that the moratorium he supports would apply primarily to new upland development applications, not automatically to projects approved years earlier under previous administrations.

“My point is to stop the new applications for now,” Archival said. “For those developments that were already approved years ago—before I became mayor—we will review them to see if they complied with the restrictions imposed on them.”

READ: Monterrazas de Cebu: Timeline of key developments and regulatory actions

He stressed that the city would examine whether developers fulfilled requirements on catchment systems, slope protection, and environmental safeguards, warning that discrepancies between approved plans and actual site conditions would be dealt with accordingly.

“There are many developments in the uplands that are supposed to have proper catchments. Now we will make sure those catchments are correct and not just what was drawn on paper,” he said.

READ: Villa del Rio Cebu flooding: We never learned Ondoy’s lesson

Immediate action, report by January

Archival said the review process would begin immediately, with initial findings expected by the second or third week of January 2026, after the year-end reporting period of city departments.

“Our focus right now is the year-end report, but you will see the results in January,” he said.

Council backing, environmental concerns

The mayor’s position aligns with a call earlier raised by Councilor Joel Garganera, chair of the City Council’s Committee on Environment, who proposed a moratorium on all upland development to prevent further environmental damage.

In a privilege speech on December 16, Garganera warned that continued alteration of mountains and watersheds had worsened flooding and sedimentation in Cebu City, citing repeated typhoons and growing disaster risks.

“This is a necessary corrective after years of weak planning and lax enforcement,” Garganera said, describing the measure as crucial to protecting communities downstream.

He stressed that soil erosion from quarrying and slope cutting renders river desilting efforts ineffective, creating what he called a “vicious cycle” of flooding.

Not anti-development

Garganera emphasized that the proposed moratorium was not meant to stop development permanently, but to ensure that growth in upland areas would be responsible, science-based, and compliant with environmental laws.

“This is not against development,” Garganera said. “It is for responsible and sustainable growth.”

The council resolution calls for a comprehensive review of upland projects, a temporary freeze on the issuance of new permits, and the creation of a multi-sectoral technical team composed of national agencies, city offices, engineers, scientists, and civil society groups.

The team would be tasked with evaluating upland policies, zoning rules, and environmental safeguards, and submitting recommendations to the city government within 60 days.

City officials said the moratorium and review aimed to address the root causes of flooding and environmental degradation, particularly the long-standing impact of unchecked upland development on rivers, watersheds, and low-lying communities.

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