DOH: Don’t drink before driving as holiday road crashes hit over 11,000

[CDN FILE PHOTO] | Contributed photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — As holiday travel and celebrations peak, the Department of Health (DOH) has called for motorists to avoid alcohol and ensure adequate rest before getting behind the wheel.

This, after holiday road crashes nationwide has injured more than 11,000 in just two months.

Data from the DOH’s Online National Electronic Injury Surveillance System (ONEISS) showed that from December 2024 to January 2025, a total of 11,146 patients were brought to 210 hospitals and infirmaries due to road crash injuries. This is nearly double the 5,785 cases recorded in October and November 2024.

READ: DOH warns public vs. firecracker injuries, road crashes this holiday season

Of the total number of injured patients, 1,173 had consumed alcohol, reinforcing drunk driving as a major factor behind the spike in holiday-related road crashes.

The DOH reiterated its reminder to motorists: “Don’t drink and rest before driving, especially if you have a long way to go.”

Holiday figures show sharp increase

Health officials said the surge reflects a recurring pattern during the Christmas and New Year period, when parties, family gatherings, and long-distance travel become more frequent.

The DOH warned that alcohol intake, fatigue, and risky behavior on the road, particularly involving motorcycles, significantly increase the likelihood of serious injury or death.

In a previous advisory, the agency also urged the public to take extra precautions against other holiday-related risks, including firecracker injuries, which often rise alongside road crashes during the season.

READ: HPG-7: Extra care urged amid busy holiday traffic

Firecrackers, road crashes double threat

Dr. Shelbay Blanco, Medical Officer IV of the DOH Central Visayas Center for Health Development (CVCHD), earlier cautioned against the use of illegal and unregulated firecrackers, noting that these can cause not only burns and blast injuries but also respiratory complications.

“As much as possible, dili ta magpabuto ilabi na mga illegal firecrackers. Giawhag sa nato nga if mag fireworks ta kay on open field,” Blanco said during a discussion on December 3.

Blanco added that smoke from firecrackers may trigger asthma and other lung-related illnesses, posing additional health risks, especially to children and the elderly.

Drunk driving a key risk

Holiday road crashes, however, remain a primary concern for health authorities during the holidays, as alcohol consumption often coincides with increased mobility.

Among the most common causes cited by the DOH are drunk driving and motorcycle-related accidents.

“If nakainom ta, stay put nalang sa ta. Pahuwason nato atong lawas sa alcohol usa ta modrive,” Blanco said.

Code White raised

To prepare for the anticipated rise in emergencies, the DOH announced that it will place health facilities under Code White from December 16, 2025, to January 4, 2026.

“Health facilities will be on heightened vigilance in terms of any fireworks-related injuries and road crashes,” Blanco said.

Under Code White, hospitals, emergency rooms, primary care facilities, and Rural Health Units are placed on alert, with medical personnel on standby to respond to an influx of patients.

Blanco appealed to the public to celebrate responsibly, stressing that many health workers remain fatigued after responding to recent calamities in the province.

“Be responsible in terms of merry-making. Tabang na sad ni ninyo sa atong mga front liners nga dili ma overwhelm,” he said.

READ: Cops link drunk driving to Cebu City motorcycle theft, Badian road death

Last year’s holiday surge

The DOH noted that last year’s holiday celebrations also saw a significant increase in injuries. From December 2024 to January 3, 2025, the agency recorded over 700 fireworks-related injuries nationwide.

“From December 21 to January 6, adunay pagsaka na more than 50 percent sa fireworks-related injuries,” Blanco said.

In Central Visayas, the DOH CVCHD logged 166 holiday road crashes from Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center alone during the same period.

National picture

On the national level, the DOH recorded 703 road crash incidents during the 2024–2025 holiday period, resulting in eight deaths. Of these incidents, 71 percent involved motorcycles, with five of the eight fatalities being motorcycle riders.

READ: DOH: 703 road accidents recorded in 15 days

The agency also found that the failure to wear helmets or seatbelts contributed to nearly nine in every 10 traffic collisions, often overlapping with alcohol use. At least 127 cases involved individuals under the influence of alcohol.

Overall, holiday road crashes were 30.6 percent higher compared to the same period in the previous year.

According to the Philippine Statistics Authority, road traffic accidents rank as the 12th leading cause of death in the country. Under the government’s Philippine Road Safety Action Plan, authorities aim to reduce road crash fatalities by 35 percent by 2028.

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