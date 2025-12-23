Public urged to be cautious as Kanlaon spews ash multiple times

Two ash emissions was recorded at the summit crater of Kanlaon Volcano on Monday, December 22, 2025. (Screenshot of timelapse footages of Phivolcs/Facebook)

BACOLOD CITY — The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) advised the public Monday night, December 22, to be cautious of possible ashfall emitted by Kanlaon Volcano.

Kanlaon Volcano spewed ash four times on Monday from 9:01 a.m. to 9:20 a.m., 10:29 a.m. to 11:07 a.m., 4:05 p.m. to 6:02 p.m., and 8:31 p.m. to 9:10 p.m., the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) reported.

It said the ash emission at 4:05 p.m. persisted for nearly two hours with the ash plume rising 900 meters above the summit.

Thin ash may have affected communities in La Carlota and Bago cities and Murcia, Negros Occidental, Phivolcs said.

There were also two weak ash emissions from the Kanlaon Volcano summit crater Monday morning.

These events generated grayish plumes that rose to 300 meters above the crater before drifting northwest, Phivolcs said.

Dr. Merijene Ortizo, head of the Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office of Bago, said there was reported ashfall in Pataan in Barangay Mailum and Purok Manokan in Barangay Ilijan in Bago City Monday morning.

Kanlaon remains under Alert Level 2.

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