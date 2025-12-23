NBA: Nuggets jump out to a 19-0 lead and rout the Jazz 135-112
DENVER — Jamal Murray and the Denver Nuggets raced out to a 19-0 lead in the opening four minutes and tied a franchise record for 3-pointers with 24, cruising to a 135-112 victory over the Utah Jazz on Monday night.
It was the second time in 17 days that Utah got down big before hitting a shot or a free throw. The New York Knicks led the Jazz 23-0 on their way to a 146-112 win on Dec. 5.
The biggest run to open an NBA game was 29-0 by the Los Angeles Lakers against Sacramento on Feb. 4, 1987.
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Denver shot 68.2% in the first quarter and made 15 of 28 from 3-point range in the first half, five by Murray. He scored 27 points and Cameron Johnson went 6 of 6 from deep to finish with 20.
Nikola Jokic had 14 points, 13 rebounds and 13 assists, and Peyton Watson scored 20 after missing two games.
Jokic got his 14th triple-double of the season and 178th of his career when he fed Watson for a layup with 7:10 left in the third quarter.
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Lauri Markkanen had 27 points and Keyonte George scored 20 for Utah, which has dropped three straight.
The Nuggets shot 7 of 9 to start the game while Utah missed its first 10 field goal attempts and committed two turnovers. A corner 3-pointer by Brice Sensabaugh with 7:06 left in the first made it 19-3 but Denver kept surging, leading 33-5 with 4:42 remaining in the period.
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The Nuggets led 94-67 before a 13-2 run by the Jazz cut the deficit to 17 late in the third quarter. They trailed 105-88 early in the fourth when Tim Hardaway Jr., who finished with 21 points, hit three 3-pointers in 46 seconds.
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