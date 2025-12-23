Judge, brains behind killing of another, incurs dismissal, disbarment

Supreme Court | INQUIRER.net file photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Supreme Court (SC) has dismissed and disbarred Judge Oscar D. Tomarong over his role in the 2019 killing of fellow judge Reymar L. Lacaya.

The SC, in a ruling released on Dec. 23, 2025, said the decision concerns Tomarong’s time as presiding judge of Regional Trial Court Branch 28 in Liloy, Zamboanga del Norte.

The disciplinary action followed an investigation by the Judicial Integrity Board (JIB), the SC added. It stressed that courts do not need a final criminal conviction to impose administrative penalties under Rule 140 of the Rules of Court.

Judge’s role in murder

According to the SC, Tomarong and Lacaya were reassigned to each other’s court branches in 2019.

On May 9 of that year, the SC said, Lacaya walked to his car behind Branch 28 after hearings when gunshots rang out. Authorities later found him dead beside his vehicle.

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The SC cited testimony from Juliber Cabating, a public works employee and Tomarong’s aide.

Cabating said Tomarong instructed him to hire gunmen to kill Lacaya and paid them ₱250,000 through him.

The SC added that other witnesses confirmed the account.

Pattern of criminal conduct

An eyewitness saw the hired killers fleeing the scene, and CCTV footage showed the assailants at the court premises.

The SC also noted that Cabating had previously arranged another killing on Tomarong’s orders, showing a pattern of criminal conduct.

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Based on this evidence, the SC said the RTC convicted Tomarong of murder as principal by inducement.

The court sentenced him to reclusion perpetua without parole and ordered him to pay millions in damages to Lacaya’s heirs.

Administrative penalties

The SC said Tomarong’s actions involve moral turpitude, which the Court described as “among the gravest violations of judicial duty.”

It emphasized that murder committed by a judge damages public trust and must be punished severely.

Accordingly, the SC dismissed Tomarong from the judiciary, forfeited all his retirement benefits except accrued leave, permanently barred him from government service, and disbarred him from practicing law.

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Lawyers’ code of conduct

The Court stressed that lawyers must follow the Code of Professional Responsibility and Accountability, which prohibits unlawful, dishonest, or immoral conduct.

It said a lawyer who shows “utter disregard for the sanctity of human life” cannot remain in the profession.

“No one, not even members of the Bench, is above the law,” the SC said.

“Judges are the embodiment of law and justice… This case proves the Court’s commitment to the public that no judge who so callously breaches the law will go unpunished.”

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