Marcos to spend holiday break reviewing 2026 nat’l budget – Palace

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. announces the emergency loan for qualified SSS members while the country is under a state of national calamity in a social media video posted Thursday, December 18, 2025. — Screengrab from Bongbong Marcos/Facebook

MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. will be spending the holidays working while reviewing the national budget for 2026, the Palace said Tuesday, December 23.

Presidential Communications Office (PCO) Secretary Dave Gomez made the pronouncement when asked where Marcos will be spending the holidays.

“The President will be spending the holidays working,” said Gomez in a message to reporters.

READ: Malacañang backs plea to restore P45B in DPWH budget for 2026

“As early as now, the President is already mobilizing his team to facilitate the immediate review of all amounts and corresponding provisions agreed in the bi-cam and trace the changes made from the originally submitted National Expenditure Program (NEP),” he added.

Furthermore, Gomez said Marcos intends to ensure that taxpayers’ money will be put to good use in reviewing the budget.

Gomez’s statement comes as the Congress has yet to ratify the proposed P6.793-trillion 2026 national budget, with both the House of Representatives and the Senate moving the resumption of their plenary sessions to December 29.

Under the new calendar, Malacañang will only have two days — December 30 and December 31 — to sign the budget into law, before the country is forced to adopt a reenacted budget.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP