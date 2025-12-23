‘Mindanao no terror hotspot,’ Marcos adviser reminds foreign media

Secretary Carlito Galvez, Jr., presidential adviser on peace, reconciliation and unity | Reuters photo by Elizabeth Frantz

MANILA, Philippines — A Malacañang official on Monday rebuffed what he called misleading insinuations branding Mindanao as a “terror hotspot.”

This followed reports about the travel history of the father-son gunmen in the deadly shooting at Bondi Beach in Australia.

Secretary Carlito Galvez Jr. called on international media to exercise responsible reporting. Galvez, presidential adviser on peace, reconciliation and unity called out what he described as unfair tagging of the southern Philippine island group.

“These claims are not only unvalidated by intelligence, but it is also deeply unjust to the peace-loving people of Mindanao” he said.

“Such narratives ignore the monumental strides we have made in transforming the region from a theater of conflict into a bastion of peace and development.”

READ: Bondi shooters conducted ‘tactical’ training in Australian countryside

Deepest sympathies

Galvez extended deepest sympathies to the families of the 15 people who died and the at least 40 who were wounded following the terrorist mass shooting at Bondi Beach in Sydney, Australia, on December 14.

“We stand in solidarity with the Australian people, calling for global healing and a renewed commitment to the sanctity of human life,” he said.

Galvez, however, told international media “to exercise discernment and responsibility.” Several Australian news outlets had reported the Philippines as “a training ground for terrorism,” and a “terror hotspot.”

“Branding an entire region based on the transient movements of individuals creates dangerous generalizations,” he said. These “unfairly stigmatize a population that has sacrificed so much for stability.”

“Let us not allow unverified reporting to undermine our hard-won gains or sow division,” he added.

“We must focus on healing and reconciliation, ensuring that our shared future is built on truth and the protection of our common humanity,

‘Misleading claims’

President Ferdinand Jr. earlier “rejected in the strongest terms the recent misleading claims that portray our country as a training hotspot for terrorism.”

“For years, we have acted decisively to dismantle terrorist networks, to secure communities, and to sustain our hard-earned peace. To dismiss these gains with unfounded speculation is not acceptable,” the President said.

Marcos spoke during the 90th founding anniversary of the Armed Forces of the Philippines.

READ: Marcos rejects terror training hotspot tag for PH after Bondi shooting

The National Security Council confirmed that the gunmen in the Bondi shooting travelled via Manila to Davao City from Nov. 1 to Nov. 28. Sajid Akram travelled on an Indian passport. His son Naveed, meanwhile, entered using his Australian passport.

National Security Adviser Eduardo Año said they received “no valid report or confirmation that the two received any form of military training while in the country. He added that “no evidence supports such a claim at present,.

“A mere visit does not support allegations of terrorist training,” he added. Moreover, he said, “the duration of their stay would not have allowed for any meaningful or structured training.”

READ: Mindanao no longer terror ‘hot spot’ since 2017 – NSC

Año called media reports describing Mindanao as a hotspot for violent extremism or Islamic State (IS) ideology “outdated and misleading.”

Since the 2017 Marawi siege, Philippine security forces have “significantly degraded” IS-affiliated groups in the country. They have fragmented, deprived of leadership, or operationally deteriorate the remnants of these groups.

‘Land of fulfillment, growth’

Año noted that since 2017 they have not recorded terrorist training activities or significant operations by IS-affiliated entities.

According to Galvez, through the Bangsamoro peace process, “Mindanao has shed its old identity and emerged as a land of fulfillment and economic growth.”

READ: Australia’s Bondi Beach attack: What we know about it

“The true identity of Mindanao today is defined by the successful implementation of peace agreements,” he said. He also cited “the transformation of former combatants and the effective integration of former extremist groups into the mainstream of society.”

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