Planner urges halt to Cebu City CLUP over legal defects

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CEBU CITY, Philippines — Serious legal defects have surfaced in Cebu City’s newly approved Comprehensive Land Use Plan (CLUP) and Zoning Ordinance.

These flaws prompt calls for the city government to immediately pause, withdraw, and correct the documents before any implementation attempt.

Environmental planner and real estate consultant Augusto Agosto flagged the matter after reviewing the official Cebu City CLUP and Zoning Ordinance transmitted by the Cebu City Council to the Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD) for national approval, along with the endorsement of the Regional Land Use Committee (RLUC).

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In a position paper, Agosto stated that the submitted documents reveal “serious legal red flags that cannot be ignored,” warning that proceeding under the current version exposes the city to legal disputes, environmental risks, and instability in long-term planning.

PENCAS law ignored

Foremost among the issues flagged is the absence of the Philippine Ecosystem and Natural Capital Accounting System (PENCAS) Act in the planning framework of the Cebu City CLUP and Zoning Ordinance.

PENCAS, which is already a law in force, requires government planning and decision-making to account for the value of ecosystems and natural capital.

“Proceeding with land-use approvals that authorize the conversion of ecologically critical areas without integrating PENCAS into the planning framework raises a question of law, not merely of implementation,” Agosto said.

He stressed that a statute already in effect cannot be set aside simply because it is still being operationalized or deemed inconvenient, warning that any land-use plan that ignores a binding national law is legally vulnerable.

Contradictory legal status

Agosto also pointed to what he described as a fundamental internal contradiction in the documents submitted for approval.

While the zoning ordinance states that it shall take effect after publication, the City Planning Office’s own transmittal letter to DHSUD describes both the CLUP and the Zoning Ordinance as “proposed” and still subject to endorsement and approval.

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Under national planning laws, a zoning ordinance cannot be legally implemented without prior approval of the CLUP by DHSUD, he said, emphasizing that publication alone does not confer legal effect.

Exceeding local authority

Beyond procedural defects, the planner warned that several provisions of the Cebu City CLUP and Zoning Ordinance appear to exceed the authority of local governments, particularly in areas already governed by national laws and institutions.

These include zoning treatments affecting protected areas, forest lands, watersheds, water resources, agricultural lands, and aspects of socialized housing—sectors where national agencies retain primary jurisdiction.

When local land-use plans overstep these bounds, Agosto said, the consequences can be far-reaching.

“Legally unstable zoning exposes communities to increased flood and landslide risk, weakens genuine nature-based solutions, creates uncertainty for homeowners and investors, and opens the door to future legal disputes and reversed approvals,” he said.

Call to pause, withdraw, realign

Agosto said that if the city leadership is sincere in its stated commitment to review and impose a moratorium on implementation, the responsible course of action is clear.

He urged the city to pause and withdraw the CLUP and Zoning Ordinance from DHSUD review, correct the legally defective provisions, and realign the plan with Executive Order No. 72, national environmental laws, and the PENCAS Act before moving forward.

“This is not an anti-development position,” Agosto stressed. “It is a call for lawful, risk-informed, and people-centered planning—because Cebu’s future must be built on sound law, ecological reality, and accountability, not legal shortcuts.”

Zoning law signed amid opposition

The legal concerns emerge amid continuing public debate over the revised zoning ordinance, which was signed into law by former Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia on his final day in office, June 30, during his end-of-term report.

The ordinance, authored by Councilor Jocelyn Pesquera and approved by the City Council on June 25, updates Cebu City’s 1996 zoning regulations and aligns them with the new CLUP.

Garcia defended the measure, saying it was meant to streamline permitting, reduce reliance on variances, and guide long-term development.

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“Definitely, I will sign it,” Garcia earlier said. “These are the things nga akong ibilin sa next administration… to work with enough ammunition to make Cebu a better place to live.”

However, the ordinance has faced strong opposition from Carbon Market vendors, urban poor groups, and civil society organizations, who argue it opens the door to privatization and threatens livelihoods.

Mayor Nestor Archival, who supported the ordinance as a council member, has maintained that the CLUP and zoning law are products of years of technical study, but said his administration would review related contracts and remain committed to protecting public interest.

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