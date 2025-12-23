Remulla: Foul play ruled out in Cabral’s death

File photo of former DPWH Undersecretary Catalina “Cathy” Cabral. INQUIRER PHOTO / NIÑO JESUS ORBETA

MANILA, Philippines — Authorities on Tuesday revealed new details on what they said was the suicide of Public Works undersecretary Maria Catalina “Cathy” Cabral.

Jonvic Remulla, secretary of the Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG), said that foul play is now completely ruled out in the death of Cabral, who, police said, was found lifeless in a deep ravine at Purok Maramal, Sitio Camp 5 in Barangay Camp 4 in Benguet’s Tuba town last week.

“Yes,” Remulla said in a press conference when asked if foul play had been completely ruled out in her death.

READ: Flood control mess: Probe to stand even with Cabral dead

“It was ruled out that there was a third party in the incident outside of the driver and Usec Cabral,” Remulla also said, while clarifying that the driver Ricardo Muños Hernandez remains a person of interest, despite the DILG chief’s remarks on Monday that Hernandez appeared “clear and clean of everything.”

Remulla previously said the autopsy showed no signs of foul play in Cabral’s death — no signs of physical struggle in her car, no skin cells found in her fingernails, no bullet wounds in her body.

READ: Who was Cathy Cabral, former DPWH official who died in alleged fall?

While the DNA result is still pending, the recorded fingerprints of Cabral and the recovered body have “matched” while the body’s face and that of Cabral’s old pictures bear resemblance, according to Remulla.

Remulla said that post-mortem examiners showed “extensive facial injuries” to Cabral’s face on the right side, rear of her scalp, right side of her ribcage, and hands.

“The problem was that, the old photos and the new ones, may discrepancy konti, kasi we think that there was plastic surgery done beforehand,” Remulla said.

“But otherwise, all the biometric features show that it is her, with great degree of certainty,” he added.

Shoes removed

Remulla also said that Cabral removed her shoes prior to her fall.

“It is usual in jump cases [of] suicide attempts, that they take off their shoes,” Remulla said.

“It was apparent at that moment that, I think, her shoes were separated from the body,” he said. “So, it shows the psychological patterns of a jump suicide.”

Cabral, who resigned from the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) in September, had been linked to alleged irregularities in flood control and infrastructure projects but denied any involvement in kickback schemes.

As for her possible motive in killing herself, Remulla on Monday said he believed she was pressured by other persons involved in the corruption scandal hounding the DPWH.

Knife, medication found

Meanwhile, acting Philippine National Police chief Gen. Jose Melencio Nartatez confirmed that a knife and medications were found in Ion Hotel in Baguio City, where she went before her fall.

Nartatez said these findings were yielded from the search stemming from a search warrant of the National Bureau of Investigation of her room in the Ion Hotel.

According to Nartatez, authorities are studying the possible role of these pieces of evidence in Cabral’s death.

“That’s why the cadaver, during the conduct of autopsy, we also took a tissue so that we can study if these medications were used,” the acting PNP chief said in the same press conference.

Timeline

On Dec. 18, Cabral was found dead at the bottom of a ravine, falling from a height of 30 meters — comparable to a 10-story building.

Remulla cited dashcam footage which showed Cabral sitting on the ledge sometime 10 a.m.

It was also around that time when police saw her car and instructed her driver to move the vehicle out of the area.

Cabral returned to the Ion Hotel at 11 a.m., but asked her driver, Ricardo Hernandez a few hours later to bring her back to their stop on Kennon Road.

She then asked Hernandez to leave her. He decided to gas up at a nearby fueling station.

When Hernandez returned, Cabral was no longer where he left her. Neither was she at the hotel when he returned there around 4 p.m.

After about an hour, Hernandez went to the police, who found Cabral’s body at the ravine at 8:00 p.m.

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