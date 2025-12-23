BRP Manobo: PH Navy deploys landing craft to Visayas

Personnel work at the wharf of the Naval Forces Central in Lapu-Lapu City in this file photo from 2020. The BRP Manobo, a landing craft, arrived in the wharf in December 2025 to augment operations in the Visayas. | Photo courtesy of NAVFORCEN

MANILA – The Philippine Navy (PN) has beefed up its forces in the Visayas. It deployed its newly-repaired landing craft BRP Manobo (LC-297) to Naval Forces Central (NFC).

The Lapu-Lapu City-based NFC formally welcomed the BRP Manobo upon its arrival on Monday at the Captain Veloso Pier of Naval Base Rafael Ramos.

Drydocking, other repairs complete

The landing craft arrived the completion of its drydocking and other-related repairs (DDORR) earlier this year.

“Following the successful DDORR, the PN placed BRP Manobo, skippered by Lt. Cdr (Commander) Gino Paolo Goroy, under the operational control of NFC to immediately reintegrate the ship into active service,” the PN said in a statement Monday night.

This move, the PN added, highlights efforts to strengthen naval capability and sustain maritime operations in the Visayas regions.

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Support for maritime patrolling

While headed to Naval Base Rafael Ramos, BRP Manobo conducted a sealift and transport mission. The activity supported the NFC’s maritime patrol operations.

The navy, through the activities, aimed to enhance domain awareness and security presence at sea.

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“The ship also transported approximately 6.84 tons of assorted cargoes essential to ongoing naval operations,” the PN said.

The mission partly constituted NFC’s continuing logistical and operational support to ensure sustained maritime patrols and uninterrupted presence within its area of operations.

Philippine forces used the BRP Manobo to rescue four stranded fishermen off Mariveles, Bataan, in September 2021.

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