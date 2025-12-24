Bacayan’s Tino evacuees will spend Christmas in a sports gym

At least 38 families continue to live in the Bacayan Sports Complex close to two months after the onslaught of typhoon Tino. | CDN Digital photo by Airam Limatog

CEBU CITY, Philippines — After the Butuanon River overflowed during typhoon Tino, those who lived on its banks in Barangay Bacayan were left devastated.

They lost their loved ones, livelihoods, and homes to the raging waters.

With Christmas fast approaching, their biggest wish is to be properly relocated and fully recover from the disaster.

Living space, good health

“Wala na miy planong maglaag-laag. Ang amo lang gipangayo kay maka-relocate mi ug maayo lang among panglawas. Akong Christmas wish kay naa na miy kapuy-an,” said evacuee Jessel Camangyan.

(We don’t plan on going out to celebrate. All we’re asking for is proper relocation and good health. My Christmas wish is for us to have a home.)

READ: Tino survivors in Tent City wish for new home this Christmas

Jessel has been living in the Bacayan Sports Complex with her husband and two children. They rely on on help from private donors and the local government for daily needs.

Around 38 families or approximately 250 individuals continue to reside at the evacuation center. Almost two months have passed since the typhoon struck Cebu.

Hard life

Most evacuees described their daily lives as difficult. They struggle every day amid crowded spaces and safety hazards.

“Lisod gyud diri. Saba kaayo, dili ta katarong og tulog. Mahadlok ta og naay sunog kay sigkit-sigkit ra unya naay magluto sa sulod,” said Evelyn Morga.

(It’s really difficult here. It’s very noisy, and we can’t sleep properly. We’re also afraid of a fire because people cook inside without warning.)

READ: ‘Hot, cramped, crowded’: Lives of evacuees one month after Tino

Temporary relocation

The city government previously announced that it established a temporary relocation site for residents still staying at evacuation centers.

Mayor Nestor Archival said City Hall arranged to move evacuees to a 9,000 square meter lot from the National Grid Corporation of the Philippines (NGCP) in Barangay Budlaan.

The mayor added that he has requested the City Council to hold a special session to fast-track the use of the area.

“Ni-request ta nga ato na ning tan-awon para di nato palaumon ang mga tawo nga naa gihapon sa mga barangay gyms,” Archival said in a press conference on Monday, December 22.

(We requested that this be looked into so that we will not leave the people who are still staying in barangay gyms waiting and hoping for too long.)

READ: Cebu quake-hit families displaced anew as typhoon Tino batters province

Financial, other concerns

However, some evacuees raised concerns over requirements for their relocation including to a housing development in Budlaan.

“Magbayad man diay mig mga papeles. Unya ig kahuman og clearing sa mga papeles, dira pa ka makasulod sa ilahang data-datahan nga balay nga tag-₱500 ang bulan,” Eva Lawat said.

(We have to pay for the documents, and only after they’re cleared can we move into their small houses, which cost ₱500 a month.)

READ: Search and retrieval ops continue for 6 missing in Cebu City after Tino

“Asa man tawn mi ana og pinansyal? Naa na miy mga utang ginagmay, unya ako naa koy maintenance [medicine] so dili ko makatrabaho,” she added.

(How are we supposed to manage financially? We have small debts, and I have maintenance medicine to take, so I can’t work.)

Like most evacuees, Eva emphasized that relocation sites should be accessible. She said the government must keep in mind the extra costs residents incur if they move somewhere far from their workplaces or schools.

Evacuees as priority

Meanwhile, the mayor assured that the city will provide evacuees with basic services over the holidays.

These include financial assistance. The Department of Social Welfare and Development will distribute money through the city’s Department of Social Welfare and Services (DSWS).

“Ang importante, ato ni silang maatiman nga naa gihapon silay kaon, ilang areas limpyo. Pero ang angay nga ihatag nila, akong giingnan ang DSWS nga mahatag na nato nila,” he said.

(What’s important is that they are properly taken care of, that they continue to have food, and that their areas are clean. I have also instructed the DSWS to provide other needs.)

READ: Cebu City to probe into development projects after typhoon Tino

Medium-rise buildings

Archival also said the city government’s housing projects, which include medium-rise buildings (MRBs), will prioritize families currently housed in evacuation centers.

As of December 2025, the city plans to build three MRBs on an approved site. Archival aims to use the NGCP-owned lot for the project once the land transfer is complete.

Meanwhile, the city already paid more than ₱100 million for existing MRBs in Barangay Lorega. Authorities continue to sort out documentation issues.

The mayor said the city aims to construct and allocate over 200 housing units after it satisfies the remaining requirements.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP