Police visibility intensified across C. Visayas for Christmas

Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) personnel are seen in this August 18, 2024, photo. | CDN FILE PHOTO

CEBU CITY, Philippines — With Christmas just days away, the Police Regional Office 7 (PRO-7) has increased police presence across Central Visayas, deploying more officers and mobility assets in areas expected to see heavy public activity during the holiday season.

In a statement, PRO-7 said additional personnel have been positioned in transport terminals, major road networks, business districts, tourism areas, and other crowded public spaces to address the expected rise in travelers, commuters, and holiday gatherings.

“More police officers are now on the ground to ensure public safety and provide immediate assistance to commuters, travelers, and holiday revelers. Unit commanders have been directed to carefully plan and adjust the deployment of personnel, particularly in major transport hubs, to ensure the safe and orderly movement of passengers,” said Police Brigadier General Redrico Maranan, Regional Director of PRO-7.

READ: Holiday safety: Cebu City cops issue advisory for Christmas, New Year

The deployment follows a directive from the Philippine National Police (PNP) to heighten police visibility during Christmas and New Year.

Transport hubs, crowded areas prioritized

According to PRO-7, unit commanders were instructed to prioritize deployments in major transport hubs to ensure the orderly movement of passengers as travel volume increases in the days leading up to Christmas.

Police units were also told to adjust manpower deployment based on real-time conditions in their respective areas of responsibility.

PRO-7 said commanders are conducting continuous assessments on the ground to determine where personnel are most needed, allowing for flexible and strategic use of available police resources.

The regional police office noted that deployment plans may be modified as conditions change, particularly in areas experiencing sudden surges in public activity.

READ: Over 70,000 cops to be deployed for holiday season security

Patrols, checkpoints sustained

The regional office confirmed that intensified foot patrols, mobile patrols, checkpoints, and police assistance desks will remain in place throughout the holiday period as part of efforts to deter criminal activity and maintain public order.

The increased police visibility will be sustained until after the New Year, PRO-7 said.

Public cooperation encouraged

Police officials urged the public to remain vigilant and to immediately report suspicious activities to authorities, stressing that cooperation between police and communities plays a key role in maintaining safety during the holidays.

PRO-7 said it will continue its holiday security operations to ensure public safety as families travel and gather across Central Visayas.

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