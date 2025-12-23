Cordova fisherfolk receive compensation 12 years after oil spill

Cordova Mayor Cesar Suan speaks with fisherfolk on Monday, December 21 amid the payout of compensation for the 2013 oil spill that disrupted their livelihoods. | Contributed photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Fisherfolk in Cordova town have finally received compensation 12 years after an oil spill on Cebu’s east coast disrupted their livelihoods.

A total of 1,750 fisherfolk received a total of ₱6 million on Monday, December 22, 2025, 12 years after the incident.

The oil spill had resulted from the collision of MV St. Thomas Aquinas and MV Sulpicio Express Siete on the waters off Talisay City, Cebu in 2013.

The vessels respectively belong to 2Go Shipping and Philippine Span Asia Carrier Corp. (PSACC).

READ: Cordova officials, fisherfolk sue two shipping lines for oil spill caused by tragic 2013 ship collision

Multi-million-peso suit

The fishers had joined in filing a multi-million-peso suit against the two shipping companies in 2024.

The Cordova municipal government, under then-mayor Adelino Sitoy, led the group that demanded from the two firms a joint payment of $3 million. They aimed to use the amount for the full rehabilitation of Cordova’s marine ecosystem.

However, the shipping companies negotiated a settlement and agreed to pay only ₱10 million each, for a total of ₱20 million. Of this amount, ₱7 million from each company — a total of ₱14 million — was allocated to the municipal government.

Each company allocated their ₱3 million, or ₱6 million in total for the affected fisherfolk.

READ: Mayor Suan: ₱20M oil spill compensation for Cordova remains intact

Shares for all complainants

“Ang tanan nga mga mangingisda nga last 2013 mao… ang ni-file og kaso tungod adtong duha ka nagbangga nga barko, mao ni sila ni-file og damages,” Mayor Cesar “Didoy” Suan announced during the town’s flag ceremony on Monday.

(The fishers who filed a case in 2013 because of the two vessels filed for damages.)

The payout was made at the Sports Complex of Cordova.

Suan, however, clarified that only those fisherfolk who joined the multi-million-peso case could receive money.

“Basin naa unya’y moingon nga mananagat nga nganong wala man mi makadawat? Nga mananagat man ming dako sukad pa sauna? Na-tawo man mi nga mananagat,” he added. “Ang ato rang tagaan, sa share sa damages nga equivalent to P6 million, kato rang ni-file ug kaso kay mao may gibutang sa settlement. So walay labot ang wa maka-file ug kaso,” he said.

(In case a fisher asks why they did not receive anything though they were fishers for a long time, we only give a share of the amount to those who filed the case. This is in accordance with the settlement. We exclude non-litigants.)

Earlier, the mayor denied the allegation that he used the money during the May 2025 midterm election.

Cash gifts for other fishers

However, to ensure that no fisherfolk would be left behind, the municipal council approved the distribution of P1,000 to more than 2,000 registered but non-complainant fisherfolk.

They also distributed the money on Monday. “Tanan nga narehistro nga mananagat nga wala maka-receive, nga wala aning lista, atong padawaton ug tag P1,000 para sa Spirit of Christmas,” he added.

(Those who did not participate in the case but who registered as fishers will receive P1,000 each in the spirit of Christmas.)

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