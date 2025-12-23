Mandaue jail welcomes families to visit inmates for Christmas

The entrance to the male dormitory of the Mandaue City Jail in Sitio Dungguan, Barangay Basak that will open doors to families of inmates for Christmas and New Year’s Days. | CDN Digital photo by Mary Rose Sagarino

MANDAUE CITY — The Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BKMP) in Mandaue City will open prison doors to the families of its inmates over the holiday season.

Jail Supt. Warden Jessie Gingoyon said the open house is a longstanding tradition of BJMP Mandaue for the holiday season that allows persons deprived of liberty (PDLs) to spend time with their loved ones.

READ: PDLs food budget of P25 per day eyed to be increased to P68

Hundreds of visitors expected

“Yes, open house gyud ni. As practiced by Mandaue BJMP, traditional Christmas ug new year open house ni nga hatagan og leeway ang mga PDL nga maka-visit ilang loved ones,” Gingoyon said.

(This is a traditional Christmas and new year open house to allow the loved ones of inmates to visit them.)

Gingoyon said a large number of between 400 to 500 visitors on December 24, 25, and 31 as well as January 1.

READ: Mandaue City: 108 PDLs released early for good behavior

Extended, regulated visiting hours

The jail opens regularly from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesday to Sunday. However, for the four days of celebrations, visits for male inmates will be allowed throughout the day starting 8 a.m.

Due to limited resources amid the anticipated influx of visitors, BJMP will impose limits on food items and visit duration.

The bureau will also deploy additional personnel, including job order workers to augment manpower during the holiday visiting hours.

Jail staff will moreover implement an ID system to facilitate the coming and going of visitors.

Gingoyon noted that allowing PDLs to see their families and partners helps maintain peace and order inside the jail facility.

Transport subsidy

BJMP, meanwhile, also plans to help families from far-flung areas such as Cebu’s remote towns and Negros island. The bureau will subsidize their transportation costs.

Meanwhile, Senior Insp. Maria Roselle Paracale, warden of the BJMP Mandaue Female Dormitory said they will also hold an open house.

On December 25 and January 1, they will allow all female inmates to receive visitors.

On December 24 and 31, personnel will supervise visits to inmates stationed in quadrants.

Although the said dates do not all fall on Sundays, Paracale said they declared them as family days in consideration of the holidays.

Conjugal visits

In the male dormitory, authorities will allow conjugal visits or visits with partners. Due to limited facilities, however, these will be strictly regulated.

The jail currently has four conjugal rooms. Jail personnel will allot 10 to 15 minutes for each conjugal visit to accommodate the number of male inmates availing themselves of the privilege.

The jail management may extend these visits on December 24, 25, and 31 as well as January 1 provided that all male inmates who signed up will have been accommodated.

BJMP officials reminded visitors to comply with jail rules. Visitors, they said, must refrain from bringing contraband to ensure an orderly and safe holiday visitation.

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