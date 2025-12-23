Titan Superflex nips Virtuoso, bags CABC 3rd Boysen Cup title

The champion Titan Superflex team and CABC officials pose for a photo. | CABC photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Titan Superflex leaned on a strong fourth-quarter surge to secure the Cebu Architects Basketball Club (CABC) 3rd Boysen Cup title, edging Virtuoso, 104–94, on Sunday, December 21, at Game Changer in Mandaue City.

Tournament Most Valuable Player Lemuel Aspactio led the Titan Superflex with a game-high 31 points, efficiently shooting 11-of-18 from the field in just 26 minutes. He also added four rebounds and three assists in the winner-take-all finale.

Carlos Baltar narrowly missed a double-double with 18 points, nine rebounds, and two assists, while Chester Hinagdanan matched that output with 18 points, eight boards, six steals, and four assists. Kurt Damandaman delivered a double-double of 16 points and 10 rebounds, along with two blocks, and Justin Aspactio rounded out Titan Superflex’s balanced attack with 14 markers.

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Virtuoso put up a spirited fight behind John Therese Buhawe, who posted a 28-point, 10-rebound double-double with four assists, two steals, and two blocks despite. Philip Bryan Alegado chipped in 23 points, while Ian Ed Lapina added 14 points and 11 rebounds.

The championship clash lived up to its lofty billing, with eight lead changes and 12 deadlocks. Virtuoso struck first with a 22–13 opening-quarter advantage, but Titan Superflex responded to grab a 42–36 lead early in the second period and carried a slim 50–49 edge into halftime.

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Virtuoso stayed within striking distance and even went ahead, 86–82, early in the fourth quarter. Titan Superflex then took control as Aspactio sparked a decisive 22–8 closing run that sealed their win.

Statistically, Virtuoso held the upper hand in several areas, scoring more points off turnovers, 26–15, and dominating the paint, 62–52. Their bench also outscored Titan Superflex, 61–50, but it was Titan’s late-game execution that ultimately made the difference.

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