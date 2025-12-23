Insertions inquiry: New leader sought in House public accounts committee

In a statement on Tuesday, December 23, Batangas Rep. Leandro Leviste called on colleagues to replace Bicol Saro party-list Rep. Terry Ridon as the chairperson of the House of Representatives’ committee on public accounts. | Leandro Legarda Leviste/FB

MANILA, Philippines — How can the House of Representatives’ public accounts committee guarantee a credible and impartial inquiry on insertions in the 2025 budget, if its current chair has been linked to the allegations?

Batangas Rep. Leandro Legarda Leviste raised this point yesterday, when he called on lawmakers to replace Bicol Saro Party-list Rep. Terry Ridon as chairperson of the House committee on public accounts, to make way for a probe of the party-list group’s alleged insertions in the national budget.

In response, Ridon said that Congressman Leviste should first release the list of project proponents supposedly handed to him by the late Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) Undersecretary Maria Catalina “Cathy” Cabral.

“It is Christmas Eve tomorrow already: he should first release what he says to be the Cabral insertions list that has been in his possession since September 4, and then admit that he has been lying and it is fake news to say that I have insertions in the 2025 budget before making up a new story,” Ridon said in a separate statement.

“Merry Christmas, Cong Lean!” he added.

Read: Ridon pushes back: Onus is on Leviste to prove alleged insertion

Connections alleged between top contractor, party-list group

Leviste, in a statement on Tuesday, December 23, said that he will file a resolution asking the House to check on the DPWH projects awarded to Bicol Goldrock Construction and GCI Construction for the companies’ alleged connections with Bicol Saro party-list.

Since the committee on public accounts will be tasked to investigate the matter, Leviste said that House members must replace Ridon so that an impartial investigation can take place.

“Congressman Ridon shouldn’t hide Bicol Saro Partylist’s insertions, whether for 2025 or 2026, if his party-list truly has no relationship with the Ibasco family, who own Bicol Goldrock and won the projects they proposed,” Leviste said in a statement posted on his Facebook page.

“To conduct an impartial investigation on the Ibasco companies and the insertions in the 2025 DPWH budget, I call for my colleagues to remove Congressman Ridon as chair of the House committee on public accounts,” he added.

Under scrutiny: ₱150M in road projects in Camarines Sur

The clash between the two lawmakers started after Leviste accused Ridon of being behind an insertion in the 2025 national budget.

Leviste also said that the media should not allow Ridon to “evade the allegation” by simply stating that he was not part of the 19th Congress that crafted the 2025 national budget.

Read: Flood control mess: Probe to stand even with Cabral dead

“I said the insertions are Bicol Saro Party-list’s, which was part of the 19th Congress, and that Ridon should check with his party-list that they are the proponents of ₱150 million in road projects in Camarines Sur. Media should not allow Ridon to evade the allegation by saying it’s his party-list’s and not his. He was also already a member of Bicol Saro at that time. We can get to the bottom of this if he convenes a public accounts hearing,” he said.

“GCI/Bicol Goldrock are actually the top DPWH contractor in my district. They are also the top contractor in Congressman Ridon’s province of Camarines Sur, and have reportedly built some of the most overpriced and substandard roads in the country, so I thank Congressman Ridon for bringing attention to the Ibasco family’s projects,” Leviste added.

Documents from the late DPWH executive Cabral?

During an interview with 105.9 True FM radio on Monday, Leviste said that he does not want to name the proponents of DPWH projects, but he will identify one House lawmaker because this individual has called on him to release the list.

Ridon has said that it would have been impossible for him to make allocations or insertions since the annual budget is crafted in the preceding year, which means that the 2025 national budget was made in 2024.

Ridon was elected to Congress during the 2025 midterm elections and took office in July 2025.

Discussions on the documents showing the proponents of DPWH projects escalated after the death of Undersecretary Cabral on December 18, amid worries that the documents in her possession may be lost.

However, last Sunday, December 21, Leviste announced that he had a copy of Cabral’s documents, adding that these were turned over to him in September upon getting clearance from DPWH Secretary Vince Dizon.

Leviste said he will release the documents once the DPWH and Dizon give him the go signal to do it.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP